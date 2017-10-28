Both games have been thrillers. Last weekend, the Wolves won on an (apparently illegal, according to NBA nerds) Andrew Wiggins buzzer beater. Friday night, Minnesota survived 119-116, as Carmelo Anthony missed a would-be game-tying three-pointer with seconds left on the clock.

By the time he landed in Chicago, OKC's next destination, Carmelo had probably forgotten all about the missed shot. Because who cares about a basketball game when you just survived a flight that left the plane looking like a guy who just lost a hockey fight?

Anthony was one of several Oklahoma City players to publish photos of the team's charter plane after it got to Chicago, where they noticed that the plane had hit something mid-flight which caved in its nose, though apparently did not significantly alter its flight.

In his Instagram, Carmelo correctly spelled out the all-caps version of the place where God lives, while teammate Steven Adams thought to summon his close friends -- NASA, Bill Nye, and Neil de Grasse Tyson -- to ask if they got a good look at what it was the plane hit mid-air.

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least.



30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago.



What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

A Delta Air Lines spokesman tells ESPN the plane "likely encountered a bird" -- a nice little euphemism that probably isn't giving that bird's family any comfort this morning -- while a team official says the flight was just "a little rough," but not too bad.

Oh, yeah? How do you think it was for the bird?

Friday's win improved Minnesota's record to 3-3 on the season, and the bird's loss dropped their record to 0-2,516,000,001 against big man-made objects.