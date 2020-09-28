Oh good, Ben Shapiro has an opinion about the Brooklyn Center 'BLM' garage fire

A three-car garage, attached to a home with “a fairly large ‘Trump 2020’ sign,” was spray painted with “BLM” (short for Black Lives Matter), “Biden 2020,” and the anarchy symbol, and set ablaze. All three vehicles inside were destroyed, as was the sign. There was some “minor damage” to the house itself, and “three dogs and five puppies” had to be carried to safety by firefighters.

A Facebook post published by TC Crime Watch’s Twitter account, apparently from the occupants, thanked God and the firefighters everyone was safe, adding that they “pray that justice is served.”

Well, it appears now that justice has a name, and that name is Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro—a man with a law degree and little else to do besides taking puritanical offense to Cardi B’s “WAP” and losing lawsuits to the U of M—appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Friday morning. There, he discussed the incident—by which we mean host Laura Ingraham made several sweeping statements, and Shapiro agreed with them at length.

“This is Minnesota Nice,” Ingraham said dryly. “There’s a message being sent, Ben, by the far left.”

(What that message is, exactly, is harder to say, as anarchy and electing mainstream Democratic candidates to the presidency of the United States don’t exactly seem all that simpatico.)

“Well, the fact is, again, generic statements about violence and looting being bad are not going to cut it,” Shapiro said. “We all know that if this were right-wingers performing this kind of violence, Joe Biden would be out there on the front lines proclaiming that right-wing ideology was innately linked to violence and cruelty.

“But as soon as it is left-wingers in his coalition who are out there harassing people at restaurants or burning things down or perhaps shooting police officers as we saw in Louisville last night, well then, the movement that they are linked to, the broader ideological movement they are linked to, he refuses to condemn.”

Shapiro wasn’t specific about which ideological movement he meant, as there appeared to be three different ones depicted on the garage, two of them purportedly in direct contradiction of one another. But he compared it to the violence in Charlottesville that took place in the first summer of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“It’s one thing to condemn, generically, violence and looting,” he said. “I was told, by the way, when Donald Trump did that back in Charlottesville that wasn’t enough. He had to specifically condemn one specific ideology.”

It’s worth remembering that the ideology Trump was being asked to wholeheartedly condemn was white supremacy. In his initial remarks after the conflict—during which one woman was killed when a white supremacist drove his car directly into a crowd of protesters—he condemned racism, but suggested “both sides” were equally at fault.

At the time, Biden accused Trump of assigning “a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it.”

Biden has repeatedly denounced violent demonstrations since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers and inspired nationwide protests and unrest. Shortly after Floyd’s death, he published a blog post saying, “Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not.”

Local and state authorities are currently investigating the arson, and there’s a reward up to $5,000 being offered to identify the perpetrator by the Minnesota Arson Reward Project. Tips can be called in to 1-800-723-2020.