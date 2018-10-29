The plot is spurred forward by some careless or misguided choice by the main characters -- staying in an old, abandoned cabin, or bringing a weird doll someone dropped on your doorstep into the house, or coming out of retirement for one last job.

Or, say, putting a mannequin dressed like Jason Voorhees at the bottom of a lake.

As if he were a man who had never seen a horror movie, avid scuba diver and apparent pawn in the hands of fate Doug Klein decided to place the likeness of the unstoppable serial killer from Friday the 13th at the bottom of Lake Louise, an old mining pit used to train divers.

Other divers put quirky little installations on the lakebed, WCCO reported. Like whimsical mermaids and pirate skeletons.

But not Klein.

“I don’t know how Jason popped into my head,” he told WCCO. “But I figured, ‘Hey, that’s going to work great.’”

Famous last words.

If you also want to make a predictably arrogant decision to tamper with death, you can find Lake Louise and the hockey-masked spectre in Crosby, Minnesota, about two hours north of the Twin Cities. He should be tied to an old water pipe on the lakebed.

If he’s not… you should probably tell somebody.