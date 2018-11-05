comScore
Oh God Kirk Cousins, what are you even doing? [VIDEO]

Monday, November 5, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
Kirk Cousins celebrated a solid-to-mediocre performance against the Detroit Lions by doing a thing.

The Minnesota Vikings won yesterday.

They beat a bad Detroit Lions team, largely by hounding wealthy quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is probably spending this morning cycling from a sauna to an ice bath to a masseuse's table. (Rinse and repeat.) 

Here's a very cool post-game moment from someone we at City Pages are rooting for, for some obvious reasons.

Kirk Cousins, noted believer in something or other, played... fine? One touchdown, one interception, not much yardage, didn't do anything to lose the game his defense won for him. Only got sacked once, which is more than Matt Stafford and his huge salary can say this morning.

Anyway, Kirk did a thing, too. We're told Kirk doing this little dance "swept the internet."

Did it? Which internet? Like are we talking AOL, or...?

Point is: Here's your Vikings quarterback standing over some Skittles with jangly arms. He seems like a good dude -- turned down a bunch of money to sign with an organization he actually wanted to play for, said nice things to Teddy Bridgewater -- and his team's coming together, so for now we'll allow it. 

