Oh God Kirk Cousins, what are you even doing? [VIDEO]

They beat a bad Detroit Lions team, largely by hounding wealthy quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is probably spending this morning cycling from a sauna to an ice bath to a masseuse's table. (Rinse and repeat.)

Here's a very cool post-game moment from someone we at City Pages are rooting for, for some obvious reasons.

. @Vikings defense set a FRANCHISE RECORD 10 sacks today against the Lions. @EversonGriffen joined me post-game in his 2nd game back after a 5-game absence. Wait til you see who the heart & soul of the Vikings defense pulled into our interview! (Think: 11.5 sacks so far in 2018!) pic.twitter.com/VpZZZ4W8nu — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 4, 2018

Kirk Cousins, noted believer in something or other, played... fine? One touchdown, one interception, not much yardage, didn't do anything to lose the game his defense won for him. Only got sacked once, which is more than Matt Stafford and his huge salary can say this morning.

Anyway, Kirk did a thing, too. We're told Kirk doing this little dance "swept the internet."

Did it? Which internet? Like are we talking AOL, or...?

Point is: Here's your Vikings quarterback standing over some Skittles with jangly arms. He seems like a good dude -- turned down a bunch of money to sign with an organization he actually wanted to play for, said nice things to Teddy Bridgewater -- and his team's coming together, so for now we'll allow it.