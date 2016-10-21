Officers involved in Jamar Clark shooting won't face discipline, will return to work

“My son is dead -- who do I go to for justice?” yelled Clark's mother, Irma Burns, during a 25-minute meeting Friday at City Hall with Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, according to the family's attorney, Albert Goins.

Both officers are now cleared to return to work, WCCO reports. Ringgenberg's lawyer says he's is eager to get back on patrol. Police held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the internal affairs decision.

Clark, 25, was shot to death November 15 in north Minneapolis by Schwarze after being tackled to the ground by Ringgenberg; both officers say Clark reached for Ringgenberg's gun as the men struggled. Whether or not Clark was handcuffed when he was shot remained a point of contention throughout investigations by the state, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced in March that no charges would be brought against Ringgenberg and Schwarze. Freeman's office arrived at the decision, forgoing use of a grand jury. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said there was insufficient evidence to bring a federal case against the officers.

Clark's shooting spawned 18 days of protests outside of the Police Department's Fourth Precinct building in north Minneapolis. His death drew international attention and became part of an ongoing societal discussion about police violence against black Americans.