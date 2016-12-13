Obadiah Gamble, the 'Hey Teddy' kid, gets interviewed during Minnesota Wild goal, screams [VIDEO]

No one is complaining.

Certainly not the Minnesota Wild. The local NHL squad invited the youngster behind the viral sensation "Hey Teddy" song, which invited Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to Gamble's birthday party, to the hockey team's home game Sunday night.

Gamble was there to do the "Let's play hockey!" introduction before the game started. This, Gamble, already a consummate performer, did with verve and aplomb.

But it was later, when Gamble was interviewed on live TV that he produced the moment of the night. Fox Sports North spoke to Gamble, there on behalf of Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, asking about rallying Wild fans before the game.

"I was nervous," he admitted.

Gamble then said his own fame wasn't as enjoyable as when Teddy Bridgewater actually came to his birthday party, because "[Bridgewater]'s famous."

"How about the Wild?" FSN talker Kevin Gorg asked the precocious Gamble. "Are you having fun watching them score those goals, hearing that big horn?"

Gamble: "Yuuuuuuuuuup."

At precisely this moment, Wild winger Nino Niederreiter was bringing the puck out from behind the St. Louis Blues' goal. On cue, he spun back toward the net and shot... and scored, the puck taking a couple bounces to sneak in, giving the Wild a 2-0 lead.

They went on to win 3-1, and at 15-8-4, have the fifth best record in the Western Conference.

Even more significant: This is what Obadiah Gamble's reaction when a Minnesota team does something good and a man puts a microphone in his face.