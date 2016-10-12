North St. Paul man arrested for shooting an AR-15 rifle at 'a zombie'

And then you grab your rifle, and you go outside to kill the zombie in your neighborhood?

North St. Paul resident Ryan Stanislaw, 24, was arrested carrying an AR-15 rifle around his neighborhood at around 5:00 a.m. this past Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ramsey County Attorney's office Tuesday. Cops were alerted to the trouble when someone called in to say their bedroom window was broken, shot through by a rifle bullet.

When police arrived, Stanislaw, who smelled of alcohol, told them he'd been aiming at "a zombie" he'd seen down the block.

In fact, he called out the officers who were asking him questions, saying they weren't keeping the neighborhood safe from the undead. "I didn't see the cops, so I figured I'd do something."

Stanislaw said his rifle -- once the official gun of the U.S. Army; it also regularly shows up on the scene of a mass shooting -- was outfitted with "green-tipped Hornady .223 caliber bullets," which, WCCO observes, are actually marketed as being the right bullet to kill a zombie.

As is explained by the product makers:

"Each round is loaded with a special, neon green, polymer-tipped Z-Max bullet that delivers devastating expansion and was specifically designed for zombie elimination. You never know when the impending zombie apocalypse will begin, so make sure you’re prepared with extra magazines and bugout bags stuffed full of this effective zombie specific ammunition."

Cops booked the young man for discharge of a firearm to endanger safety and unlawful possession of a weapon, both felonies. The discharge crime comes with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine; the weapons charge has a maximum sentence of 15 years and/or $30,000.

Stanislaw's mother told police he doesn't have a history of mental illness. He does have a recent history of violence, though.

Back in April, he was charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats (again, both felonies) after punching, then pulling a knife on a cab driver who didn't provide Stanislaw with a receipt.

He was convicted of those charges in late September, thus rendering him ineligible to legally possess a firearm or ammunition.