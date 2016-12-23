North Minneapolis needs to stand up, says woman whose mother was murdered

I totally agree. Until the community feels safe, the community will continue to hurt and depreciate in so many ways.

My mother was a victim, an innocent victim, to the gun violence in north Minneapolis on May 26, 2016. She is no longer with us and no one has been held accountable for her death, mostly because we know the community must know something, yet they are afraid of the retaliation that may come to them for speaking up.

Despite a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction, the calls have stop coming in to investigators. Despite my family's consistent please on social networks, still no information.

Yet we know that criminals cannot keep quiet about what it is that they have done. We do not understand how the community would rather allow this person to still walk the streets of their neighborhoods, while not feeling safe and not turning him in.

The reality is if you turn him in that is one less person on the streets with an illegal gun that have the chances of shooting and killing you or one of your family members. But instead you live in danger daily because you are not willing to speak up. It is not right at all and the community should be ashamed of itself for allowing what has happened in north Minneapolis.

North Minneapolis was home to me for many of years. I hate the thought of needing to drive through there for any reason.

Stand up, north Minneapolis. Claim your streets back. Get to know the police officers. Police, get to know the community in which you work in. This all would be the start of a safer living environment.