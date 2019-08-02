North Minneapolis domestic violence results in cops killing man

The Star Tribune says cops responded to two ShotSpotter reports near the 2400 block of Emerson Ave. N. Those shots correlate with a woman being shot and wounded in a domestic dispute; as of Friday morning, the woman's injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The man involved, whose name has not been released, was then involved in a standoff with police, whom department spokesman John Elder say repeatedly insisted he put down his weapon. Two officers were involved in the shooting, though it's not yet been disclosed if one or both pulled the trigger.

Per the Strib story:

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside a house or out on the street. The man, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo himself responded to the shooting soon after it happened.

Whatever happened, we should all be able to see it someday soon: The department imposed new rules on the use of body cameras after Mohamed Noor's 2017 killing of Justine Rusczcyk was not captured on video. Noor's actions led to the rare conviction of an on-duty officer.

Friday morning's death is the first at the hands of Minneapolis officers since last year's shooting of Thurman Blevins, also in North, who fled cops investigating reports of a man shooting off a gun in public. No charges were filed in the Blevins shooting.