North Dakota racist pens frightening support letter for 'pro-white' Republicans

Republicans in that state are hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Heidi Heitkamp. It ought to be a close election, and Campbell, a third-term state senator from the Grafton area, needs all the good press he can get.

With perhaps one exception: It turns out he's not too keen having the support of Peter Tefft, an avowed white supremacist from Fargo who was doxxed after marching in the "Unite the Right Rally" in Charlottesville, Virginia. Earlier this week, Campbell's campaign banned Tefft from commenting on its Facebook page, where Tefft had commented in support of the Republican candidate.

That Campbell would try to distance himself from Tefft's toxic fascism is no surprise. Tefft's own dad did the same.

But Tefft isn't giving up that easy. In a blunt and terrifying letter to the Fargo Forum, Tefft says he forgives the campaign for publicly banning him, writing "it just politics," and "the safest thing to do in this anti-white political climate." (Note: At 88 percent of the population, North Dakota is among the whitest states in America.)

But Tefft will continue to support Campbell's candidacy "because like President Trump he is running on a pro-white platform."

He continues:

"It's important to me that people stand up and say that there are representatives that know 'it's okay to be white' even if they are saying it implicitly rather than explicitly like me."

Tefft went on to cite explicitly pro-white policies, including the Republican tax bill, which would be good for the "white working-class," and attention paid to the "opiate epidemic... affecting whites at much higher rates than any other group."

Like Campbell, the North Dakota Republican Party is trying to wall itself off from Tefft, too. In a response letter, state GOP chairman (and GOP state senator) Kelly Armstrong wrote that Campbell's campaign had "muted this young man's beliefs because they are troubled and vile and do not deserve a platform."

Armstrong implies there, and later in his statement, that the Fargo Forum shouldn't have even printed Peter Tefft's letter.

Addresing Tefft directly, Armstrong writes: "We do not want your support. We do not want your vote. Your five minutes were up a long time ago. The Forum gave you five more. Those are over now, too. Please go crawl back under a rock."

Strong words. But... you do have his support. And you will have his vote. And he has his reasons for that.

If the most racist guy in town looks at your policy platform and says it's racist, and that makes you uncomfortable, maybe you should do something about that. Something more than writing a letter to the newspaper.