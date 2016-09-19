City Pages

Nolan West: an embarrassment to white Republican southerners

Monday, September 19, 2016 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

These guys wouldn't vote for Nolan West even if he was handing out free chew and ammo. Wikipedia

Reader Candy Dunson responds to Nolan West's Facebook posts cost him his job with the state:

As a public servant, you are in a position that you need to be quiet or be respectful.

I am a proud, Southern, white, Republican and I am ashamed to have anything in common with him. You can't be hateful and fairly represent the citizens in government service.

Good riddance, glad he resigned, and hopefully he'll have a job outside of politics and be successful. But it's not likely with such a hateful attitude. 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content