Nolan West: an embarrassment to white Republican southerners
As a public servant, you are in a position that you need to be quiet or be respectful.
I am a proud, Southern, white, Republican and I am ashamed to have anything in common with him. You can't be hateful and fairly represent the citizens in government service.
Good riddance, glad he resigned, and hopefully he'll have a job outside of politics and be successful. But it's not likely with such a hateful attitude.
