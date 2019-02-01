Nobles Sheriff Kent Wilkening sued for keeping inmates jailed after their release date

He justified breaking the law by saying the inmates might have been undocumented immigrants. He was merely holding onto them until Immigration Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, could take them off his hands.

In August, the ACLU of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against Nobles County and Wilkening on behalf of four inmates who had been held long after their release dates, even after some had their cases dismissed or posted bonds.

Finally, months later, it’s looking like Wilkening and the ACLU will soon have their day in court -- and so will quite a few other people. A state district court judge approved class-action status for the lawsuit on Thursday. That means this lawsuit includes “all past and current detainees in the Nobles County Jail who were, are or will be” barred from release on ICE’s behalf.

ACLU Minnesota Legal Director Teresa Nelson said in a statement that she was “pleased” by the ruling. Wilkening wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The case isn’t expected to go to trial until early next spring, but District Court Judge Gregory Anderson preemptively slapped Wilkening with a restraining order in October. It required him to release any ICE-held prisoners still in jail when their sentences were up. The reason, Anderson said, was that there was a “substantial likelihood” that the ACLU was going to come out on top.