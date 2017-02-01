Nicollet Mall construction sign says what we're all thinking
Feeling a bit apocalyptic lately? So is at least one Minneapolis construction sign, apparently.
This Nietzschean doozy was captured Tuesday by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reporter Dan DeBaun:
Road signs on Nicollet Mall seem to have a big case of the Mondays pic.twitter.com/U7nhNQum04— Dan DeBaun (@mspbjDeBaun) January 31, 2017
"I didn't notice anyone else in particular looking at the sign," DeBaun tells City Pages of the grim messaging he encountered on Nicolett Mall, "but I certainly did a double take when I first saw it!"
The origins of the doomsaying sign are unknown, as are its specific intentions. Dead tired of Nicolett Mall construction delays? Ostensibly dead following the election of a certain autocratic, narcissistic doof? Dead in the classic Bible-y End Times sense? Impossible to say.
This much we know: DeBaun's photo racked up 200-plus re-tweets, so whatever the sign is trying to say, people are listening. Take it away, Damien Rice's '90s alt-rock band Juniper:
Update: A savvy reader pointed out that the sign is likely part of this public poetry project.