Nicollet Mall construction sign says what we're all thinking

This Nietzschean doozy was captured Tuesday by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reporter Dan DeBaun:

Road signs on Nicollet Mall seem to have a big case of the Mondays pic.twitter.com/U7nhNQum04 — Dan DeBaun (@mspbjDeBaun) January 31, 2017

"I didn't notice anyone else in particular looking at the sign," DeBaun tells City Pages of the grim messaging he encountered on Nicolett Mall, "but I certainly did a double take when I first saw it!"

The origins of the doomsaying sign are unknown, as are its specific intentions. Dead tired of Nicolett Mall construction delays? Ostensibly dead following the election of a certain autocratic, narcissistic doof? Dead in the classic Bible-y End Times sense? Impossible to say.

This much we know: DeBaun's photo racked up 200-plus re-tweets, so whatever the sign is trying to say, people are listening. Take it away, Damien Rice's '90s alt-rock band Juniper:

Update: A savvy reader pointed out that the sign is likely part of this public poetry project.