New York Post: FBI met with source about Ilhan Omar's first marriage

And it is... her other marriage.

According to a story the tabloid published Sunday, a "concerned party" met with FBI agents for several hours last fall and presented a "trove of documents," purportedly evidence Omar's marriage to Ahmed Elmi was a sham to help him live in the United States.

Omar married Elmi, a British national, in 2009, and the two remained legally married until 2017, though Omar reunited with Ahmed Hirsi, father of her three children. Hirsi and Omar got married in 2018, then divorced last year amid rumors -- again, with the Post doing its job to spread them -- that she'd been seeing a consultant who worked on her campaign.

Hirsi, meanwhile, remarried another woman soon after the divorce was final.

The claim Elmi is Omar's brother originated on a website called Somali Spot. The original allegation was later deleted, though not before it caught the attention of the Power Line blog, which picked up the claim, and along with (racist and gullible) Alpha News worked to breathe life into the rumor, though neither has published proof.

Blogger Scott Johnson told the Daily Beast the coverage is based on "social-media evidence" and says Omar "has acted from the beginning like she is hiding something." That's good enough for Donald Trump, who repeated the rumor she'd married her brother last year, saying, "I don't know, but I'm sure that somebody would be looking at that."

The Post's source says the FBI agents agreed to pass information along to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Education, though the agents "did not commit to opening an [FBI] investigation." None of those federal agencies confirmed any investigation to the Post.

In 2016, after winning a DFL primary for a Minneapolis legislative seat, Omar said the allegation Elmi is her brother is "absurd and offensive." Two years later Omar showed the Star Tribune photos of refugee resettlement documents that show her listed as one of seven children when her family moved here in 1995. Elmi's name wasn't on that list.

“If someone was asking me, do I have a brother by that name, I don’t," Omar told the Star Tribune. "If someone was asking … are there court documents that are false … there is no truth to that.”