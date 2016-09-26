New England transplant threatens to hang himself over Twin Cities' bad food

I hate to break it to you, but I moved here from New England two years ago and pretty much all the food, beer and wine is pretty subpar in this state.

Maybe it's the German and Norwegian influence, but I can't even find decent pizza in this state. What's worse is people here seem to have subpar expectations for their food.

If I hear one more person tell me how Casey's Convenience Store makes the best pizza or how good Surly's overhopped crap is or what wonderful wines are at Crow River Winery, I may just hang myself.