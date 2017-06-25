New apartment buildings in northeast Minneapolis will help stabilize rents

This "movement" is an absurd attempt to protect people who are afraid of change.

Yeah, new apartments bring new people. So what? They moan about needing more affordable housing, but fail to understand that new apartments stabilize skyrocketing rents.

I lived in 100-year-old duplexes in Northeast for five years. Between two apartments over the course of five years, I saw an increase in rent of 35 percent... for rough ass duplexes.

Why? Because it's a landlord's market right now. Demand is high and competition is low.

Build. Don't be NIMBY jerks about every project. Make sure they use quality materials, hold them to that, but don't require new buildings to look like Downtown Disney.

Be real to the place and time we are in now, not the nostalgia that some cling so strongly to. Let life happen. Let cities grow and change. That's life in a city.