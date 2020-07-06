Naked man rescued from Duluth sewer

Apparently, they’d just seen a human being slip into the sewer system just off I-35.

The sewer, a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department says, is a dangerous place and not recommended for human traversal. Deputies were called to the scene – along with police and fire – to see if there was such a person still hanging out in the sewers, and if they were in any kind of distress.

Two-and-a-half hours and 20 or so popped manhole covers later, the only thing anyone had found was a set of clothes stashed nearby.

City Spokesperson Kate Van Daele said the only thing they'd found was a discarded set of clothes – but, she pointed out, there’s no way of knowing how long those had been there.

The county sheriff’s spokesperson said they thought the individual “may have been” naked – but no, nobody laid eyes on a nude sewer person.

In fact, the search didn’t turn up any sort of person at all, and was soon called off, with authorities believing whoever was down there probably successfully made it out. First responders left the scene around 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, another call came in: A person walking on the street heard calls for help coming from through a manhole cover. The Duluth Fire Department responded to the scene and lowered a ladder to a man "visibly in distress," the Star Tribune reports.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of hyopthermia and held for observation. Other details about what happened aren't available, though spokeswoman Van Daele offered: "Any time that we are getting a call for a person that’s in distress, it’s our job to make sure that that person is taken care of."