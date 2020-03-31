MyPillow's Mike Lindell wants America to pray away the coronavirus [VIDEO]

Look – MyPilllow CEO Mike Lindell’s still on television.

President Donald Trump invited Lindell and the CEOs of several other companies – including Honeywell and Jockey – to address the nation during his Monday coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden, effectively turning over the task of rallying and informing a frightened populace to an unelected corporate elite. As one does.

MyPillow is one of many Minnesotan companies switching gears to make medical supplies help in this time of crisis. Reports say he’s retooled 75 percent of his company’s manufacturing power to produce face masks for hospitals nationwide.

Unlike the other CEOs, Lindell added a little something extra to his time on the mic.

“I wrote something off the cuff if I could read this,” Lindell said, turning to Trump, who made a vague motion to the affirmative. With a chuckle, Lindell continued.

The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell says this: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible" pic.twitter.com/tRdlubE08u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Lindell's closing remarks, in full:

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives; a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word – read our Bibles and spend time with our families. Our president gave us so much hope where just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment and wages going up; it was amazing. With our great president and vice president and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”

There was a quiet shuffling of paper as Lindell left the podium, and Trump took the mic again.

“I did not know he was going to do that, but he’s a friend of mine, and I do appreciate it. Thank you, Mike,” he said.

Twitter is now ouroborosing itself, as it is wont to do. One side is complaining that it was kind of weird that MyPillow got a big “infomercial” in the Rose Garden while there’s a pandemic on, or that all the religious talk concerning November 8, 2016 and Bibling our way out of this one was kind of uncomfortable. The other side is complaining about people “shitting on” Lindell for being Christian on TV while his company is making thousands of masks for health care workers.

Wish Mike Lindell would do something useful like complain on Twitter instead of doing something not-so-useful like making 50,000 N95 masks.



Have a seat, journo. https://t.co/AtdLwhJrfo — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) March 30, 2020

Since 2016 or so, Lindell’s personal brand of Christianity consists of equal parts worship for Jesus and Donald Trump, who has less hair but owns more real estate.

At the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference, Lindell claimed Trump had been “chosen by God” to get our country “back on track with our conservative values.” He wasn’t terribly clear about what that meant, beyond “People saying ‘happy holidays’ instead of ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Politico reports that Trump wants Lindell to run for office, and there have been rumors to that effect, though last year Lindell said he was focused on his role flipping Minnesota for Trump in his reelection.

Then again, Lindell's been caught misleading a trusting public before: MyPillow has been sued multiple times for false advertising, and, in California, is no longer allowed to imply the pillows will treat your sleep apnea.

Keep us posted if his little Rose Garden sermon has any side effects, sleep-related or otherwise.