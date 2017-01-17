MyPillow founder Mike Lindell hints at becoming the Donald Trump of Minnesota

In an interview with Alpha News, Lindell said he's intrigued by the prospect of holding the state's highest elected office. He feels the time is right for GOP leadership in St. Paul because Minnesota "is right on the threshold of breaking out of what we've been suppressed by for so long because of the Democrat liberals in this state."

Lindell is no ordinary fellow. When it comes to self-promotion, he's a clone of his political hero Trump. MyPillow infomercials starring Lindell have helped turned the once struggling manufacturer into a business with sales climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lindell also is a fan of bending facts to further advance his own fortunes. In past infomercials, Lindell has portrayed himself as a sleep expert, despite not having any formal training. His product was advertised as a cure-all for various sleep disorders, although there was not a lick of clinical evidence supporting the claims. A class-action suit in California over the misrepresentations is just one of his many legal troubles.

Also like Trump, Lindell thinks the business world provides the best model for getting things done. In past interviews Lindell has spoken glowingly about how Trump will consult with his team of experts before making decisions that work "best for everybody" on issues like immigration and inner city redevelopment.

University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs hadn't heard about Lindell's recent gubernatorial rumblings: "Am I breathless? No. Am I a bit surprised? Yes."

But painting oneself as a political outsider is a road well traveled.

"And in almost every occasion," says Jacobs, "being a newcomer to politics even if they're elected results in very little in terms of progress or major changes. What they fail to realize is politics is still a very unique skill set and few outside people, who think they have what it takes to do something in the field, actually do in the end."