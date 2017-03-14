My shouting match with Erik Paulsen's yes-man

I was shocked (but not surprised) that an elected official would admit on national television that he did nothing to try to improve the Affordable Care Act for the six years it has been in existence. I thought it would be a good idea to call my congressman, Erik Paulsen, to find out what he had done over the past six years to fix the problems that he perceived with the ACA.

The response I received from his staffer was, to say the least, unbelievable.

When I asked my question his initial response was that the Democrats didn't give them any suggestions as to how to fix it. I pointed out that we consider our elected officials to be leaders and waiting for suggestions doesn't demonstrate much leadership.

He said it's the Democrats’ bill and they should lead on it. I replied it's everyone's bill and we all have a responsibility to improve it if we see issues with it.

At every turn, as I tried to make a point, he interrupted me with standard Republican talking points. Finally I said, "Pardon me for talking while you're interrupting," but it did little good.

He talked about how the government forced people to buy health insurance, as if that in itself was a reason to repeal it. I asked him how does he feel about auto insurance? Should those laws be repealed also? Should we leave it up to each individual to decide whether or not they should have auto insurance?

I am sorry to say the conversation deteriorated into a shouting match. My last words to him were, "I will do everything in my power to make sure Erik Paulsen does not get re-elected."

I hung up the phone with a shaking hand.

