'My fucking back is killing me!': Minneapolis police punch, elbow suspect during arrest [VIDEO]

The arrest took place at a downtown light-rail station, and was posted by Black Lives Matter on Halloween night. What led to the man being placed in custody is unclear, and if filmed, was left off the video uploaded to Facebook.

At the time the clip starts, the man is already face down on the platform of the station, with trains coming and going nearby. Three officers are trying to arrest him, but they're soon joined by additional cops to carry out the bust.

It seems like the police are struggling to put the suspect in handcuffs. The man is badly outnumbered, and his writhing on the ground only serves to agitate the cops arresting him.

"This man's still fighting," one woman watching says.

"Ooooo!" she says, as one of the police officers starts elbowing the suspect in the back.

(Incidents of striking the suspect are helpfully replayed in slow motion throughout the video.)

"Oh, they beatin' his ass!" says the man filming the incident with his phone.

The same officer eventually strikes a few more blows, alternating between her left fist and her right elbow.

Later, once the man is finally subdued and in handcuffs, he cries out about the condition the hitting left him in.

"My fucking back is killing me!" he says. "Oh god! My back!"

We'll update this post as more information about this video becomes available.

UPDATE: The Minneapolis Police Department released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The MPD is aware of, and has reviewed, the edited video posted on social media. MPD officers were called to the scene to assist law enforcement officers with a suspect of a domestic violence call who was resisting arrest. The [body worn camera] video of the MPD officers shows a different angle and provides a clearer view of the suspect’s resistence.”