'My closest intercept ever': Minnesota storm chaser captures wild tornado video

Thursday, July 9, 2020 by Jay Boller in News
Violent tornadoes  ripped through west-central Minnesota early Wednesday evening, killing one person and injuring at least one other.

Farms, homes, cars, and trees all sustained damage from two consecutive twisters, the Star Tribune reports. The strongest funnel cloud achieved EF-3 status, meaning it produced wind speeds between 136 to 165 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As residents of Otter Tail County sought shelter, storm chaser Michael Marz adventured toward the eye of the storm, emerging with incredible video of a tornado touching down. The footage has been viewed over 250,000 times. 

Where, exactly, did Marz capture their video? And what inspires someone to drive into a freaking tornado? We reached out for details, but didn't hear back. 

Here are some additional Marz clips from Wednesday's storm.

