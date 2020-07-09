'My closest intercept ever': Minnesota storm chaser captures wild tornado video
Violent tornadoes ripped through west-central Minnesota early Wednesday evening, killing one person and injuring at least one other.
Farms, homes, cars, and trees all sustained damage from two consecutive twisters, the Star Tribune reports. The strongest funnel cloud achieved EF-3 status, meaning it produced wind speeds between 136 to 165 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
As residents of Otter Tail County sought shelter, storm chaser Michael Marz adventured toward the eye of the storm, emerging with incredible video of a tornado touching down. The footage has been viewed over 250,000 times.
This was my closest intercept ever and I did it 6 times today... #mnwx @ReedTimmerAccu @spann @JYuhasKSTP @JimCantore @TWCBreaking @ian_leonard @ialto86 @chrisplys pic.twitter.com/iPtgWSE6LL— Michael Marz (@MichaelMarz1) July 8, 2020
Where, exactly, did Marz capture their video? And what inspires someone to drive into a freaking tornado? We reached out for details, but didn't hear back.
Here are some additional Marz clips from Wednesday's storm.
#mnwx you’re gonna wanna watch this one @ReedTimmerAccu @spann @JYuhasKSTP @ialto86 @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/njMOZiCprm— Michael Marz (@MichaelMarz1) July 9, 2020
Okay so I’m crazy for talking to myself and swearing... I was excited. Here is another close encounter with damage being done at the end of the clip... shout-out to AG, rip.... @ReedTimmerAccu @spann @JYuhasKSTP @TWCBreaking #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Oc5TQLpuJc— Michael Marz (@MichaelMarz1) July 9, 2020
#mnwx today has been unbelievable pic.twitter.com/LBNL4kM55S— Michael Marz (@MichaelMarz1) July 9, 2020