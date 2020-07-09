'My closest intercept ever': Minnesota storm chaser captures wild tornado video

Farms, homes, cars, and trees all sustained damage from two consecutive twisters, the Star Tribune reports. The strongest funnel cloud achieved EF-3 status, meaning it produced wind speeds between 136 to 165 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As residents of Otter Tail County sought shelter, storm chaser Michael Marz adventured toward the eye of the storm, emerging with incredible video of a tornado touching down. The footage has been viewed over 250,000 times.

Where, exactly, did Marz capture their video? And what inspires someone to drive into a freaking tornado? We reached out for details, but didn't hear back.

Here are some additional Marz clips from Wednesday's storm.