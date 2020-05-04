comScore
Mouse freed, immediately attacked, probably some sort of metaphor [VIDEO]

Monday, May 4, 2020 by Mike Mullen in News
If you can't make out the mouse in this image, don't worry, the bird seems to see it just fine.

If you can't make out the mouse in this image, don't worry, the bird seems to see it just fine. Twitter/John Hayden

Technically, John Hayden's attempt worked, and the mouse he'd caught lived out the rest of its life in the wild. 

Thing is... its life only lasted a few more seconds. 

Hayden tells U.K. website UNILAD he "felt kind of stupid" about the outcome, which, in hindsight, seems obvious, and that people are "now roasting me properly for letting the mouse out in an open field."

Hayden tells the website he's a law school student and not, as some have alleged, an amateur falconer. He's just a guy wtih a stupid plan, a phone, and timing.

Since he tweeted it Friday, Hayden's clip has been viewed more than three million (!) times. You're going to want to be the next (and maybe the one after that).

Send this clip to your parents. Tell them why this is why they have to stay inside.

