Thing is... its life only lasted a few more seconds.

Hayden tells U.K. website UNILAD he "felt kind of stupid" about the outcome, which, in hindsight, seems obvious, and that people are "now roasting me properly for letting the mouse out in an open field."

Hayden tells the website he's a law school student and not, as some have alleged, an amateur falconer. He's just a guy wtih a stupid plan, a phone, and timing.

Since he tweeted it Friday, Hayden's clip has been viewed more than three million (!) times. You're going to want to be the next (and maybe the one after that).

I used one of those humane traps because I'm a humane guy. Did not turn out so well in the end... pic.twitter.com/ScRwBvpwiu — John Hayden (@johnhaydenmpls) May 1, 2020

Moments before I told my son we could not keep it as a pet and it would be happier outside. — John Hayden (@johnhaydenmpls) May 1, 2020

It was unbelievable. Lol. And yet so obviously what was going to happen. My poor son was traumatized. — John Hayden (@johnhaydenmpls) May 1, 2020

I've been called a moron a million times, all across the world. My wife is in heaven. — John Hayden (@johnhaydenmpls) May 4, 2020

Send this clip to your parents. Tell them why this is why they have to stay inside.