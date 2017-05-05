Bro.

How many times have you watched Brian Schoenrock's sick layout grab from last weekend?

If your answer is "less than 10," "not enough," or "Watched whose what?" then you have definitely come to the right place.

Schoenrock, we (and you) are learning today, is a Minnesota State-Mankato grad who plays "cutter" for the Minnesota Wind Chill in the American Ultimate Disc League. That is to say, he catches a frisbee.

And very well! Last week, the Wind Chill hosted the Madison (Wisconsin) Radicals at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Some time in the fourth quarter, Minnesota led Madison 20-14, when Schoenrock's teammate David Shirley just flung the dang frisbee disc all the way down there into the ... goalzone? It was very far away.

As our commentators note, the throw was into "double coverage," and Schoenrock had a seemingly impossible expanse of field to cover -- first on his feet, and at the very last moment, through the air.

Whoa! Best frisbee catch since that black lab that one time at the beach! (Note that Schoenrock didn't catch this with his mouth, like a good boy.)

Turns out this isn't Schoenrock's first noteworthy snag. In fall 2015, Schoenrock made a leaping catch in a co-ed game that landed the No. 3 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 countdown. We'd argue the diving one above is even better.

The Wind Chill play their next home game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when the Indianapolis AlleyCats come to town. Buy tickets or learn more about the team here; learn more about this catch by going out to Blaine, walking up to Brian Schoenrock and asking, "How the hell did you do that?"