Minnesota Wild stick-flipping trick is sorcery (and illegal; so what?) [VIDEO]

It's been more than six centuries since Henry IV outlawed the act of conjuring precious metals from thin air, and we have a feeling our modern-day "king" would be a little startled if you snapped your fingers and made a quarter appear between them.

So it is with much joy that we bring you this short and mesmerizing clip of Minnesota Wild teammates Kevin Fiala and Anthony Bitetto combining for a momentary lapse in the laws of God and man. The play came during the Wild's Sunday night shootout loss to the Nashville Predators.

Interestingly, Fiala and Bitetto formerly played together for the Preds themselves, and this move indicates they've quickly regained whatever chemistry they developed there. Bitetto's been with the Wild for 12 games, and Fiala for just three; neither has scored or assisted on any goals yet, but, still... this play rules.

Only slightly less interesting: This move's supposed to be illegal, as players are only allowed to regain a stick by grabbing it themselves or skating to the bench. Let us hope that each ref on the ice actually saw it happen, looked right at it, and was simply so amazed he was temporarily so spellbound he lost the ability to operate a common whistle.

Folks: He's skating backwards, and at one point has to step over the stick to set this up.

The Wild have won five of six lately, inspiring a Star Tribune analysis to label them "a contender" -- for the playoffs, no doubt (the Wild sit sixth in the Western Conference) but maybe... more? Hard to say, but with 16 games left, the Wild certainly look like they're coming together as a team.

And if the ability to conjure a moment of magic out of thin air is still deemed illegal, rest assured it at least quickened the hearts of the first-place Winnipeg Jets, not to mention the second-place Predators, who saw it with their own eyes and probably still couldn't believe it.