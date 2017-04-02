A goal for Real Salt Lake's Luke Mullholland -- an easy one, at that -- had Minnesota down 1-0 and on the back foot yet again. United came into Saturday night's home game at TCF Bank Stadium with a historically dreadful defense, having allowed 18 goals in four games, three of them losses.

"Once again," commentator Callum Williams said after Mullholland's early goal, "Minnesota United staring down the gun, into bleak obscurity."

Harsh. But not untrue.

It only took 10 minutes for something good to go Minnesota's way, as Loons forward Kevin Molino threw his body head-first at a ball floating in the box to tie things at 1-1.

Molino was involved in MN United's second goal as well, playing a nifty delayed one-two to set up Christian Ramirez in the 52nd minute. The 2-1 lead was Minnesota's first since joining Major League Soccer.

From the sublime to the ridiculous: About 10 minutes later, Ramirez was sent to chase a long ball,but it was detected by Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando. Rimando is the winningest keeper in MLS history, and is genuinely good at playing the ball with his feet. You'd never know either of those things watching what happened next.

United's fourth goal was only slightly more difficult, as Molino simply took the ball off a Salt Lake defender and set up Johan Venegas for a tap-in and a 4-1 lead in the 68th minute. Salt Lake snagged a consolation goal in the 87th for the 4-2 scoreline, but the win, and the night, was Minnesota's.

Watch full game highlights below.