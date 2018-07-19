The viral moment was born earlier this week in Savage, where young Conway and his mom were enjoying a play date with friends. Suddenly, the neighbor's Labrador, Dozer, popped his head over the backyard fence and lobbed a ball toward Conway.

Family friend Erin Richter captured what happened next:

That video of Conway and Dozer has since racked up more than 2.5 million (!) views on Facebook.

"It’s been a joy to see people find joy in our son's experience," says Chad Nelson, adding that the adorable game of catch lasted about 10 minutes. "We couldn’t believe that people found it so cute; we just thought our friends and family would enjoy it."