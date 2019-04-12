Minnesota State Trooper is weather's latest victim [VIDEO]

Like City Pages, you've probably run out of words -- explanatory, exasperated, or expletive -- to talk about the weather in Minnesota this year. Sunny, windy, rainy, flood-y, snowy, icy, sleet-y, shitty... we've seen it all this year, with only the not-exactly dulcet tones of Frankie MacDonald to bring us much joy.

Let's introduce some slapstick comedy, courtesy the Minnesota State Patrol, which Thursday tweeted a short clip of an unidentified man getting blasted by wind, sliding on ice, and eating shit.

We've all been there, and if you haven't wiped out yet this winter/spring/hellscape, fear not, karma will put you on your ass someday. The trooper was responding to a jackknifed semi truck, the occurrence of which hit a much higher frequency on Minnesota roads yesterday than normal, per a previous tweet from the same account.

RT @MSPPIO_NW: Troopers are responding to more jackknifed semis than I can remember - most of which the trailers are empty or light loads. With the wind and road conditions it’s not going well so please use some good discretion. #DriveSmart pic.twitter.com/8DU4lPuiTp — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 11, 2019

This tends to cause problems for other drivers, trucker or not, since semi trucks are... like, heavy? We're not familiar with the math behind it, but looking at that picture it seems like that's a bad road to be on yesterday.

The trooper seen going down "was not injured," so you're cleared to laugh at this guilt-free. He's not named in the tweet, probably because he'd resign from his job and seek entry into some sort of "witnessed-falling-in-viral-video" protection service.

Wind: 1. Trooper: 0.



A trooper directing traffic around a jackknifed semi this morning on Highway 86 & Interstate 90 in Jackson County was knocked to the ground by a wind gust.



The trooper was not injured but the video is a reminder of theconditions caused by this snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/xTwrwKCM3f — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 11, 2019

Guy looks pretty durable, for what it's worth, rolling through his fall and hopping back to his feet like a knocked down boxer trying to beat the count... or, perhaps more fitting: a hockey player who just got checked into space and is searching for his bearings on an unforgiving ice sheet.

If you can avoid it, don't leave your house today. Things like this are happening to seemingly fit people with good balance and experience on icy roads. What does that mean for the rest of us?

Those of you who have no choice but to hit the road and make it to an office place, best of luck, and please do us the basic common courtesy of videotaping your fall and tweeting it once you're back on your feet -- for now.