Minnesota state Rep. Tim Miller's fundraiser was spoiled by 'socialist bullies'

The legislator – a man who once characterized feminism as “disrespect” and said the nation was “entering a time of Civil War” – is planning his fifth annual winery fundraiser, paid for by Citizens for Tim Miller. It was supposed to take place at Hinterland Vineyards in Clara City, Minnesota, featuring a special guest.

Ads for the event posted on Miller’s Facebook page show him standing side by side with fellow Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa). Drazkowski is known for taking hardline stances on topics like climate change, immigration, and gender. But at the fundraiser, his topic will be “The case against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.”

Neither Drazkowski nor Miller responded to interview requests, so it’s impossible to know for sure what that’s supposed to be. But Bluestem Prairie, which originally reported on the event, speculated it might have something to do with his calls for a State Campaign Finance Board investigation to look into Omar’s tax return/marital history.

Or that it could be related to this stint he did on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, where he accused the media of somehow hiding or stonewalling said tax return/marital history. He name-drops the Star Tribune… not in a good way.

Or, most recently, how he filed a complaint with the Committee on Ethics asking it to look into allegations of Omar's “tax and student loan fraud, perjury, and bigamy,” and called her the “most crooked politician in Minnesota history.”

Whatever Drazkowski’s presentation will entail, it won’t be taking place at Hinterland Vineyards. Bluestem Prairie reports it has been moved to the Montevideo American Legion for motley reasons Miller wrote of on Facebook.

“For four years I have held a dinner and wine tasting at this location, but this year bullies have attacked the small business owners and went to social media telling people to boycott their winery,” he wrote, “Simply because my good friend Rep. Drazkowski is joining me and will be talking about his work to hold Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accountable to the law.”

Miller vowed that he was “not going to let the bullies win,” but he didn’t want to “drag” the fine owners of Hinterlands into the rabble. Drazkowski punched up Miller’s message by calling the purported naysayers not only “bullies,” but “socialist bullies.”

Hinterland’s owners didn’t respond to interview requests, so it’s hard to know what spurred the relocation, which "socialist bullies" were involved, or how the owners feel about it.

In the meantime, Drazkowski’s campaign against Omar has been getting mixed reactions. Some praise him and are demanding the Star Tribune and other media outlets take note. Others are calling him “Islamophobic,” “a piece of work,” and “The best puppet ever outside of [Sean] Hannity.”

If you’re interested, the fundraiser still takes place on August 1. Suggested donation is $50.