Minnesota State Fair sued for boy's E. coli

Minnesota Public Radio reports the 4-year-old boy who "touched and petted several animals" in the fair's free (and wildly popular) Miracle of Birth Center.

After "intestinal issues," the boy spent 10 days in hospitals, where he was diagnosed with both E. coli and hemolytic uremic syndrome, a complication of E. coli that affects blood vessels in the kidney. That organ and others were damaged as a result of the boy's illnesses, according to his lawsuit, and he may have other "long-term effects."

Hemolytic uremic syndrome can lead to blood clots in the kidneys, and is potentially fatal.

The boy was one of 11 people who reported contracting E. coli after attending this year's fair. Of those, eight had been at the Miracle of Birth Center barn, the free and wildly popular exhibit featuring baby barnyard animals and the occasional live birth, several reported being "having contact with calves, goats, sheep or piglets," according to a Minnesota Department of Health release.

E. coli is most commonly spread through fecal-oral transmission, and can still be passed from person to person -- or animal to person -- weeks or months after the initial symptoms are observed.

Six of those stricken with the intestinal bacteria wound up hospitalized.

The State Fair declined to comment to MPR about this lawsuit, though at the time of the outbreak issued a statement saying it might take steps -- beyond existing signs and hand-washing stations -- to make the 2020 fair safer.