I graduated from here. Luckily I got into a masters Pprogram at UT or I'd probably never get a job.

By the way, Minnesota School of Business, I want my money back. You were a horrible school that took four years of my life and put me in unimaginable debt.

I suppose my ignorance to give you the benefit of the doubt is partially to blame. I knew I was screwed after the first two years, but you can't transfer credits and by that time it's to late.