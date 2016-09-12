City Pages

Minnesota School of Business a "horrible school that took 4 years of my life"

Reader Zachary Savoie responds to Woodbury's Globe University banned after being found guilty of fraud:

I graduated from here. Luckily I got into a masters Pprogram at UT or I'd probably never get a job.

By the way, Minnesota School of Business, I want my money back. You were a horrible school that took four years of my life and put me in unimaginable debt.

I suppose my ignorance to give you the benefit of the doubt is partially to blame. I knew I was screwed after the first two years, but you can't transfer credits and by that time it's to late.

 

