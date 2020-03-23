One local property management company is taking some added precautions.

Core Living, a Minnetonka company with apartments across the Midwest—including Mezzo, Spectrum, and N&E in Minneapolis—issued a notice to its residents last Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution,” a few new policies were going into effect. “Friends, extended families, and all other visitors” would be barred from entry, unless they were caregivers or nurses for a resident—and they definitely weren’t allowed to use the gym.

Vendors and contractors would only be allowed on a “case-by-case” basis. If your apartment needed maintenance and it wasn’t an emergency, it would have to wait. If you want to move in, you can—provided you are “asymptomatic.” Core Living is on lockdown.

The notice was signed by Todd Eatmon, president of Core Living, who acknowledged this as a “difficult” directive.

“We will work with you to ensure that you and your families are still able to connect in innovative ways,” it said. “We do not want our residents to feel isolated or alone. Our staff is committed to doing all that we can to keep you healthy and safe, while still helping you lead fulfilling lives.”

Here’s the notice in its entirety, posted to Imgur on Wednesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Core Living called the strict policy “an effort to keep our residents and staff safe and healthy.”

“With apartments being closer quarters with many shared spaces, this is one proactive measure we’re hoping helps keep the community at large safe,” it said.

Visitation has already been limited or cut off entirely at various nursing homes, hospitals, and prisons across the state as of two weeks ago. (In some cases, loved ones are getting creative with their attempts to stay in touch.)

Meanwhile, Minnesota's share of confirmed coronavirus cases has nearly doubled from Thursday (when 89 cases were known) through Sunday (169 cases). Minnesota also saw its first death from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Something like the limits imposed on Mezzo might eventually go statewide. On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said he's considering imposing a shelter in place order.

“I recognize that this has been an incredibly hard week,” Walz said. "This has probably been one of the most confusing and disruptive weeks that many Minnesotans have ever seen."