City Pages

Minnesota police offer brutal tweets during Vikings-Eagles demolition

Monday, January 22, 2018 by Susan Du in News
itemprop

With Eagles fans hanging from light poles, driving their dune buggies up the Rocky steps, chucking beer cans at complete strangers, and making nine-year-olds cry, the only response left is NIMBY. Wyoming Police

You don't often get a whole lot of personality with police Twitter accounts. The boldest of them still tend to walk a respectfully cheeky line between provoking interdepartmental rivalry and cracking corny jokes about luring potheads with snacks.

But Sunday night, in throes of agony over the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship game, Minnesota cop Twitter shook off some of its ultra-professional veneer and started snarking into the abyss with the rest of us. You can still taste the salt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content