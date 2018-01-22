Minnesota police offer brutal tweets during Vikings-Eagles demolition
You don't often get a whole lot of personality with police Twitter accounts. The boldest of them still tend to walk a respectfully cheeky line between provoking interdepartmental rivalry and cracking corny jokes about luring potheads with snacks.
But Sunday night, in throes of agony over the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship game, Minnesota cop Twitter shook off some of its ultra-professional veneer and started snarking into the abyss with the rest of us. You can still taste the salt.
We got 11 warrants active on the Vikings defense for Failure To Appear.— Denton County DA (@DentonCountyDA) January 22, 2018
I’ve been a Vikings fan for over 40 years. pic.twitter.com/czfilY8O8p— Chief Daniel Carolla (@DanCarolla) January 22, 2018
We just have been contacted by the @MinneapolisPD and are assisting in the locating of the Minnesota Vikings defense. If located we will let you know. We must hurry as we have been given a 30 minute time limit to assist /802— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 22, 2018
That missing persons call is in the stack log, we’re currently tied up looking for some hope. https://t.co/eMxgS8dGop— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
If you’re planning on drinking and driving tonight you better not because I’ve mounted a flat screen TV in the squad and I’m going to make you watch this game on replay all the way to jail. #DontDrinkAndDrive #MINvsPHI #Vikings pic.twitter.com/UQQIxO6YXE— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
May you have 5 more years of Pagano as your head coach. https://t.co/6gHjYWX0Xh— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
We are receiving multiple 911 calls for medicals of heart breaks. Our deputies and staff are also experiencing the same symptoms. We do not have a cure but we will be in route to console each other.#skol #MINvsPHI #MNVikings pic.twitter.com/b9h9BydJt8— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) January 22, 2018
Hey @PhillyPolice you guys got any leftovers you can send our way? pic.twitter.com/pjdxguO11y— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
At least our taxes are free. Dilly, Dilly to the pit of misery !— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 22, 2018
