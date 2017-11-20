Minnesota-Morris radio show pulled off air after host says 'tranny' [VIDEO]

And now they may be missing out for good, as reported by the College Fix.

The hosts of conservative student talk show called "Deplorable Radio" -- a play on Hillary Clinton's withering depiction of some Donald Trump voters -- were pulled off the air in the middle of the show after one of them uttered the word "tranny," twice, during a conversation about their fellow Morris students.

As one host observed that the school's left-wing "Antifa" presence is "nicer" than branches found elsewhere, host Brandon Albrecht said Morris leftists are merely "more timid," because there were fewer of them. Said Albrecht:

"Everybody knows everybody here at Morris. Like, definitely, you see one tranny that’s trying to punch someone, you know it’s automatically that one guy, that you know, I’m talking about. I bet you know. I’m not going to dox anybody and name them on air. But you two know if I say the tranny who looks like he’s going to punch someone."

Riveting stuff, Brandon.

Later, while a song played on-air, the station's student manager came to the door of the studio with a campus police officer. She told the hosts to stop broadcasting and leave.

"What happened?" one host asks.

"You said a couple words that break FCC violations, so, for today, I'm going to have you stop the show."

"What words?" Albrecht asks.

"Specifically, 'tranny.' That is a hate slur, and not allowed on the radio. I need you to leave."

"Did you really have to call the police?" one asks.

"Yes," says the manager, who says their offensive speech was "breaking the law." Later, she saying "tranny" on the air is comparable to their using an obscenity like "cockscuker."

The radio station's executive board later backed off that position, according to the Fix, sending an email to Albrecht conceding that the station's "language concerns have been determined not to be in violation of FCC community standards." Instead, the board cited other reasons for removing the show from its air, including that it did not play "at least 2 new songs per hour."

Albrecht says he and his co-host, Tayler Lehmann, will not resign, as has been requested, and will instead "go out with a bang," and make the board vote to take the "Deplorable Radio" show off the air.

What a devastating turn of events that will be for their listener.