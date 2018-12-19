The total number of Minnesotans spiked by 43,000 between 2017 and 2018, according to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, putting Minnesota's population at a cool 5.6 million.

That marks a second consecutive year of growth from state-to-state migration, a press release from the Minnesota State Demographic Center points out. Minnesota actually lost an annual average of 5,600 residents to other states from 2010 to 2016.

So, where are all these new folks coming from?

-- 25,800 from "natural increases," according to Wednesday's release. In other words: We're fuckin' more than we're dyin'... and picking solid names for the resulting babies!

-- 10,700 from international immigration. In other words: We're welcoming immigrants, and fighting for them -- politically and legally -- once they're here... but not always.

-- 7,400 from state-to-state migration. In other words: We're objectively the best... or at least significantly better than Wisconsin and Iowa.

Give us a feel-good takeaway, Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower.

"Minnesota's growth of 0.8 percent over the past year is very strong for a Midwestern state," she explains.

Nice.

OK, our waxy Minnesota wings are too close to the sun. Please scare us now.

"However, other regions are growing much faster than the Midwest and Minnesota's moderate population growth since the last census puts it at risk for losing a congressional seat," she adds. "A faster-growing state like Texas is poised to gain two congressional seats after the 2020 Census count."

Dang.

Poor census showings in 1930 and 1960 claimed, respectively, Minnesota's now-defunct 10th and 9th Congressional Districts. So this stuff matters! In addition to determining political representation, the 2020 Census figures will help leaders allot more than $8 billion in state funding over the next decade, Brower notes.