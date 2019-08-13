Minnesota judges have excised Trump from U.S. citizenship ceremonies

Since George H.W. Bush, ceremonies inaugurating new citizens have included a video welcome from the president. But according to Sahan Journal, Minnesota Public Radio's new site specializing in immigrant and refugee news, they no longer include a welcome from Donald Trump.

Officially, federal judges are supposed to include Trump's message that “when you give your love and loyalty to America, she returns her love and loyalty to you.” But they also have latitude to run the ceremonies as they see fit.

Rebeccah Parks, a spokeswoman for the U.S. District Court, told Sahan that she doesn't know of a single judge in Minnesota who's using Trump's video, and she's not about to explain. “None of the judges will be interested in having that conversation with a member of the media.”

Yet it's fairly clear why Trump wouldn't be invited. He's called immigrants “rapists” and “murderers.” He's likened them to invaders, an existential threat to our amber waves of grain. He's falsely claimed they bring a fountain of crime, though the stats say they're more law-abiding than native-born citizens.

Trump's done his best to turn huge swaths of the country against them, where they perform the miraculous feat of stealing all our jobs while simultaneously mooching all the welfare. And it's worked. According to a Star Tribune poll, immigrants were the No. 1 concern among Minnesota Republicans during the last election. That concern wasn't centered on their health and well-being.

To invite Trump to a citizenship ceremony is like asking your abusive ex-husband to deliver a toast at your wedding.

Welcome to America.

