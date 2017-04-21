'Minnesota is the first place where people have been openly racist toward me'
Reader Anthony James responds to Hispanic fan sues Vikings, Minneapolis cops for 'voilent attach' at U.S. Bank Stadium:
I was born in Minneapolis, but I lived in Florida, Virginia and North Carolina for most of my life. A few years ago I took a chance and moved up here. Minnesota is the first place where people have been openly racist toward me.
I worked as an Uber driver for a while and had a guy fling the door open and ask, "Are you a FOREIGNER?" It happened on a street which was just a few miles away from the hospital where I was born, and in the neighborhood I was named after.
I had an office job and people kept making lawn work and Mexican jokes at my expense, even though I am 0% Mexican (I have Cuban heritage).
And so on. It's been disgusting.
