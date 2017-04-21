I was born in Minneapolis, but I lived in Florida, Virginia and North Carolina for most of my life. A few years ago I took a chance and moved up here. Minnesota is the first place where people have been openly racist toward me.



I worked as an Uber driver for a while and had a guy fling the door open and ask, "Are you a FOREIGNER?" It happened on a street which was just a few miles away from the hospital where I was born, and in the neighborhood I was named after.



I had an office job and people kept making lawn work and Mexican jokes at my expense, even though I am 0% Mexican (I have Cuban heritage).



And so on. It's been disgusting.