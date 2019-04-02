Minnesota is named America’s least stressed-out state

Though that’s a difficult claim to empirically make, WalletHub has taken an interesting shot at quantifying stress. It collected data for things like unemployment, wage growth, bankruptcies, credit scores, divorce rates, housing costs, suicide, health care premiums, and the like. Then it weighed it all state-by-state to produce composite scores.

Minnesota came in as the least stressed, followed by Utah, Massachusetts, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The State of Chill, as we shall henceforth be known, finished high across the board. Minnesota was No. 1 in median credit score and has the lowest ratio of people in poor health. We also finished in the top 10 with low poverty levels, divorce rates, and the average number of hours worked each week.

Minnesota slid a little in housing affordability (11th) and in job security surveys (24th). Then again, everyone is worried that they're one small step from being crushed by The Man. It's simply the price you pay for citizenship in the Land of Predatory Capitalism.

The five most stressed states are a who's who of bottom feeders on any quality-of-life list: Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

