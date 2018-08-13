Minnesota hockey wunderkind Aaron Huglen scores blindingly brilliant goal [VIDEO]

Huglen, 17, would be entering his senior year at Roseau High School if he weren't so good at hockey. Alas, he is, and so the gifted young forward will spend his senior year playing junior hockey with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

After that, he'll be bringing his talents to Minneapolis, to play for the University of Minnesota. Said talents are formidable, if his performance in this past weekend's 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup are anything to go on.

The United States' under-18 team eventually skated to a fourth-place finish, after losing to both Canada, in elimination play, and Russia in the third-place game.

Huglen scored two goals in five games. One was more memorable than the other. In fact, it's almost a mirror image of "the Michigan goal," a delightfully clever move college hockey player Mike Legg pulled off in a 1996 NCAA tournament game. People are still talking about that one.

Looking at the two goals, one could argue Huglen's is even more impressive from a technical standpoint. Mike Legg was given a full two seconds alone behind the net to plot his trick.

Huglen just sees the puck fall in his path, skates right through it, and into his unstoppably filthy move.

The USA would go on to lose in heartbreaking fashion, 6-5 in overtime, after surrendering a last-second goal to Canada, which then crushed Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game.

And good for them. Though we bet five years from now more people will remember Aaron Huglen's wondergoal than Canada's comeback.

This one's no fluke, either, if Youtube upload dates are to be believed. Here's a clip of an "A. Huglen" scoring in a shootout. The video was posted in April 2013, when Huglen would've just turned 12. 12!

The future is bright, Gophers fans. And its name is Aaron Huglen.