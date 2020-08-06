Minnesota Hall of Shame: Reader suggestions
On Wednesday, City Pages published Minnesota Hall of Shame: The infamous locals we'd rather not claim. Throughout the day, readers provided a good number of additional assholes, villains, and monsters they believe belong on the list. Below, we've rounded up a selection of those responses.
From reader Michael Lee:
If you’re holding the same standard in which you held Laura Ingalls Wilder, then why not include Judy Garland, who has done blackface on more than one occasion?
*raises hand* did Corey Stewart make the list?— Brandi, #1 Penguin Advocate ���� (@ItsTheBrandi) August 6, 2020
Jeff Schalles:
I'd have put Katherine Kersten at the top of this list. She's just plain nuts.
Geez not even Kris Lindahl?— ������ 4-6 weeks away from COVID-19 containment (@BreeMinneapolis) August 6, 2020
Kathleen Collins:
You forgot T. Eugene Thompson.
Andrew Cunanen, Hal Greenwood, Dr Walter Palmer, Luke Helder, Isadore Blumenfeld, Tom Petters, Denny Hecker, Shirwa Ahmed, Alexander Ramsey, John McLaughlin, Danny Heinrich— F. Quick (@quick13) August 6, 2020
Keith McCarron:
Mike Freeman. The DA defender of killer cops. He even wasn't sure about George Floyd.
How did Bob Kroll not make the list? Wtf— A �� (@abigailrj) August 5, 2020
John Marchand:
What about Gary Anderson?
The person who created this list— Terry (@bringbacknoise) August 6, 2020
Michael Burg:
Tom Petters? Alexander Ramsey? Henry Sibley?
Colin Dunn:
Add Charles Fremont Dight to your list: professor of eugenics in the 1930s, huge fan of Hitler (he even wrote to Hitler and received a reply), and he lived in a tree house in South Minneapolis.
Joe Yurecko:
How about add the coward who wrote this article to the list, since they're toi [sic] ashamed to use their name. Mike Mullen perhaps. Gotta love these CP commies spewing their vitriol as usual. Lots of jealousy directed towards others with more than them, sad losers.