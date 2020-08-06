comScore
Minnesota Hall of Shame: Reader suggestions

Thursday, August 6, 2020 by City Pages Readers in News
One reader thinks Bob Kroll here belongs in the Minnesota Hall of Shame. As objective journalists, City Pages must remain neutral. Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

On Wednesday, City Pages published Minnesota Hall of Shame: The infamous locals we'd rather not claim. Throughout the day, readers provided a good number of additional assholes, villains, and monsters they believe belong on the list. Below, we've rounded up a selection of those responses.

From reader Michael Lee:

If you’re holding the same standard in which you held Laura Ingalls Wilder, then why not include Judy Garland, who has done blackface on more than one occasion?

Jeff Schalles:

I'd have put Katherine Kersten at the top of this list. She's just plain nuts. 

Kathleen Collins:

You forgot T. Eugene Thompson.

Keith McCarron:

Mike Freeman. The DA defender of killer cops. He even wasn't sure about George Floyd.

John Marchand:

What about Gary Anderson?

Michael Burg:

Tom Petters? Alexander Ramsey? Henry Sibley?

Colin Dunn:

Add Charles Fremont Dight to your list: professor of eugenics in the 1930s, huge fan of Hitler (he even wrote to Hitler and received a reply), and he lived in a tree house in South Minneapolis.

Joe Yurecko:

How about add the coward who wrote this article to the list, since they're toi [sic] ashamed to use their name. Mike Mullen perhaps. Gotta love these CP commies spewing their vitriol as usual. Lots of jealousy directed towards others with more than them, sad losers.

 

