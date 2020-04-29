Minnesota fish totally owns pelican

But one badass walleye out in Beltrami County is teaching us all to hang in there.

Demosthenes Regas, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ eyes in Beltrami’s Blackduck South area, made an interesting discovery out in the field this week. He was checking out the spring fish-run activity on the Tamarack River when he found a dead pelican bobbing on the surface of the water.

This is an uplifting story, we promise.

Regas and his partner, Officer Nick Prachar, checked out the body and determined the cause of death. It had choked after trying to swallow a big, fat, “25- or 26-inch walleye,” which was still alive and well in the pelican’s bill, like something out of a Tom and Jerry cartoon. It had apparently been “more than [the pelican] could swallow,” Regas wrote in his report.

The officers scooped it from the jaws of near-death, posed for a photo op, and placed it back in the Tamarack, where it went along its merry way. It was still “quite lively,” Regas told the Grand Forks Herald, even after its ordeal.

The walleye could not be reached for comment, but we presume its thoughts on the subject were something to the tune of “Holy fucking shit.”

So, remember—when the chips are down, darkness is closing in, and you feel like you are one swallow away from being pelican food, there’s still hope.