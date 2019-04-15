Minneapolis voted America's most underrated city

Enter Ranker, the poppiest of all pop culture websites. It trades in light news and pounds of listicles like, “Everyone who has been fired or resigned from the Trump administration so far.” It also hosts votes on the most pressing matters of the day, such as the greatest British actor of all time (Anthony Hopkins) and which celeb should most assuredly launch a cosmetics line (Marylin Manson, of course).

So it naturally asked reader to vote for America's most underrated city. As the authors write:

“When you think of the coolest American cities, you probably imagine places like Los Angeles and New York. But there is so much more to this great nation than those giant hubs of travel and culture. In fact, some of the USA's most underrated cities have just as much to offer, without the hassle of millions of people and tons of traffic.”

Fitting the bill at No. 1: Minneapolis.

It's not the first time the City of Lakes was declared supremely overlooked by a national site.

The real estate site Movoto was doing it all the way back in 2014: “30 reasons Minneapolis is the most underrated city in America.”

The travel site Frommer's has also cited our under-the-radar fabulousness: “Minneapolis is underrated. Here are 10 reasons why it shouldn't be.”

Even The Atlantic has suggested has suggested an undercurrent of greatness: “Is Minneapolis the best city in America?” (Though it would later backtrack by highlighting our troubles with inequality and segregation.)

Still, it's hard not to see Ranked as a gentle shove against the raging inferiority that comes with life in Flyover Country. (Don't worry: Even LA desperately wishes it was as cool as New York.) Rounding out the Top 5 were Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Charleston, and Savannah. St. Paul is ranked 15th, while Duluth is 37th.

And though there is no scientific significance to a random online vote, at least someone loves us. Or appreciates us. Or maybe just has a vague idea that we might be cooler than Cincinnati.

