Minneapolis uprising: A week of reaction and rage [PHOTOS]

In the days after the police killing of George Floyd, protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul to speak out about racism, police brutality, and injustice. They were met by an aggressive police response, and some burned and looted buildings, especially along Lake Street, including the Third Police Precinct. Others marched and chanted or kept a peaceful vigil at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site of Floyd's murder. Read more about the protesters here.