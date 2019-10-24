Minneapolis Trump rally punches lead to stitches, assault charge

Aside from those moments, and some burnt MAGA hats, the night passed loudly but peacefully. Not so for Dwight Lewis, a 31-year-old resident of Richfield, and a man who says Lewis punched him hard enough to land him in the hospital.

Though thousands of people were milling around the Target Center that night, the exact moment of Lewis' confrontation and alleged assault of the man was caught on tape. Star Tribune video from that night shows a man calling someone a "fat fuck," among other names, then turning away into the crowd of protesters.

The clip then cuts to a shirtless man quickly advancing on the first man and getting in his face. After a couple seconds of confrontation, the shirtless man throws a flurry of punches, at least a couple of which land audibly.

The puncher then escapes through the crowd, accidentally knocking down an unwitting protester on his way.

The victim told police the next day he'd been assaulted, and needed "multiple stitches" after the incident.

Lewis turned himself into police on Monday, and, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, admitted he's the one seen throwing punches on the tape. Lewis is charged with one count of third-degree assault causing "substantial bodily harm," a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

A search of Minnesota court records shows Lewis has a number of criminal convictions in his past, including theft and a couple low-level assaults, though he's never been convicted of a felony. Lewis is currently in custody in Hennepin County Jail.