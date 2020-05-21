Minneapolis to require masks for indoor 'places of public accommodation'

Or, if you're sick of going to the store without a mask and wondering: "Why is everyone glaring at me?"

This afternoon, Mayor Jacob Frey willl announce that "cloth masks or coverings" will be mandatory at all "indoor places of accommodation" in Minneapolis.

The announcement of Frey's order, which will be explained in a 3:00 p.m. conference call, names "retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, and service centers" as examples of such places, though perhaps not an exhaustive list.

News of the imminent declaration, which will be Frey's 12th emergency order -- and most widely felt since the decision to close bars and restaurants from dine-in service -- didn't say when it will go into effect, or how enforcement will work.

Similar measures are in place statewide in places like New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Illinois. Meanwhile some major business chains, including Menards, Costco, and Aldi, have mandatory mask policies for customers, while others, such as Target and Cub Foods, are asking customers to wear masks, but only requiring them for their employees.

Henenepin County has seen more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus through Wednesday, according to the Department of Health, and 502 deaths, with 185 new positive tests and 17 deaths reported yesterday.

We'll update this post with more details as they become available.