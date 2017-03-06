Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, central, southern, and southeastern Minnesota under tornado watch

Just after 2:40 p.m., the National Weather Service's Twin Cities branch issued a tornado watch for an area extending across almost the entire southern half of the state, reaching from Alexandria in the west to Winona in the east.

Those boundaries mean the watch includes Minneapolis, St. Paul, the whole surrounding Twin Cities metro area, plus St. Cloud, Mankato, and Rochester. The "watch" -- the heads-up that proceeds a "warning," when possible -- will be in place until at least 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

As noted by this map tweeted by the local NWS, the "potential exposure" in this area includes most of the people who live in this state: A total of 4.5 million folks, plus 1,963 schools, and 93 hospitals.

Winds are predicted to gust up to 55 miles an hour, and "ping pong size" hail is also a possibility.

Still, key words here: "A couple tornadoes possible."

"A couple," you say, National Weather Service? Wouldn't one be enough?

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/AqdQizPP0d — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 6, 2017

And here's a full list of counties included on the list:

ANOKA

BENTON

BLUE EARTH

BROWN

CARVER

CHISAGO

COTTONWOOD

DAKOTA

DODGE

FARIBAULT

FILLMORE

FREEBORN

GOODHUE

HENNEPIN

HOUSTON

ISANTI

JACKSON

KANABEC

KANDIYOHI

LE SUEUR

MARTIN

MCLEOD

MEEKER

MILLE LACS

MORRISON

MOWER

NICOLLET

OLMSTED

RAMSEY

REDWOOD

RENVILLE

RICE

SCOTT

SHERBURNE

SIBLEY

STEARNS

STEELE

TODD

WABASHA

WASECA

WASHINGTON

WATONWAN

WINONA

WRIGHT