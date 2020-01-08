comScore
City Pages

Minneapolis-St. Paul is damn near the most punctual major airport in the world

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 by Hannah Jones in News
Minneapolis-St. Paul runs a tight ship, according to an annual report on the world's largest airports.

Minneapolis-St. Paul runs a tight ship, according to an annual report on the world's largest airports. Star Tribune

Say what you want about the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. When it comes to getting butts in seats and into the air on time, it’s second to exactly one.

Every year, the OAG Punctuality League—which sounds like the dullest superhero force imaginable—combs through some 58 million global flight records and honors the airports and airlines with the best on-time performance, or OTP. The league considers a flight on time if it arrives or leaves on schedule, give or take 15 minutes.

Airports are sectioned off into five different size divisions, from “small” to “mega.” MSP, which fits in the “major” category at 20 to 30 million seats departing per year, had an OTP of 83.27 percent. That's actually a step down from last year, when we topped the entire worldwide list at 86 percent. Still, it's enough to put MSP in second place, right after Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, which edged us out at 83.42 percent. 

Rounding off the top five this year are Detroit (83.08 percent), Sao Paulo Guarulhos (81.39 percent), and Charlotte (80.70 percent). Points for the most punctual operation in the world go to a small operation in Minsk, which manages an OTP of 93 percent while serving between 2.5 and 5 million customers.

It should come as no surprise we scored well. MSP has been named the best North American airport of its size for three years in a row. Last year, CBS This Morning host Gayle King took time out of her day just to sing the praises of the women’s bathrooms.

Also, did we mention MSP now has a therapy cat on staff? Her name is Stitches, and she’s perfect.

Of course, not everyone is entirely charmed by the place.

Note that none of those complaints is about our gateway to the skies' ability to run on schedule. Meanwhile, if you want to fly on the most punctual airline in our continent, you should spring for Hawaiian Airlines, followed by Delta, Alaska, Spirit, and Southwest.

Comments

More from News