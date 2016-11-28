Minneapolis-St. Paul has hundreds of local women-owned businesses. Here's a list.

Iverson was looking to reach potential sponsors for an upcoming exhibit at Public Functionary, the art gallery she co-directs in northeast Minneapolis, maybe find a couple extra vendors for a holiday market she's hosting there.

Iverson put out a call to her Facebook friends, writing simply, "Local women-owned business roll call." She didn't even say why she wanted the recommendations. She didn't need to.

"I was expecting to just get a handful of responses, maybe a few ideas to add to my list," Iverson says now. "But it really snowballed! In a good way, of course."

Within 24 hours, Iverson had a gigantic list, with hundreds of businesses owned outright or co-owned by Twin Cities businesswomen. The roster spans industries, from public relations to restaurants to architecture.

It was a lot more than Iverson needed, but maybe just the kind of cathartic contribution some of her friends wanted. Iverson had put out the call less than two weeks after the election, when the dream of a qualified woman winning the presidency was deferred once more.

Iverson's list is a reminder that women are capable of being in charge -- and that in many, many instances, they already are.

"The political and social climate is pretty intense right now," Iverson says. "I think that was a driver for so many people contributing to this list and wanting to raise up their friends and local businesses."

Though by no means comprehensive, Iverson decided she ought to do something with the list, try to get it into the hands of the broader public. To that end, she's shared her results with Pollen and Springboard for the Arts, and City Pages. Iverson figures the more places the list winds up, the more useful it might become.

And the more complete: She knows there are plenty of female-led businesses that she's not aware of.

Feel free to leave any others in the comments section.

FASHION

Showroom www.facebook.com/ShowroomMPLS

Kindred Folk www.facebook.com/kindredfolkmpls

Shop Digs www.shopdigs.com

Gumball Boutique www.facebook.com/gumballboutique

Samantha Rei Fashion www.samantharei.com

Lula Vintage Wear www.facebook.com/Lula-Vintage-Wear

Parc Boutique www.facebook.com/parcshop

Primp www.primpyourself.com

June ReSale www.facebook.com/JuneResale

Shop Mille www.shopmille.com

Evereve www.facebook.com/evereveofficial

Repair Lair www.facebook.com/therepairlair

Sisterhood Boutique www.facebook.com/SisterhoodBoutique

Lula Vintage Wear www.facebook.com/Lula-Vintage-Wear

Feeperella www.facebook.com/feeperelladotcom

Scrappy Products www.facebook.com/scrappyproducts

Urban Junket Bags www.facebook.com/UrbanJunketBags

Urban Undercover www.facebook.com/IamUrbanUndercover

Wool and Whiskey www.facebook.com/woolandwhiskey

Scarborough Fair Boutique www.facebook.com/ScarboroughFairShop

Rewind Minneapolis www.facebook.com/rewindminneapolis

Poppy Fun Fashion www.facebook.com/poppyfunfashion

Seams Notty Studio www.facebook.com/SeamsKnotty

Semblance Boutique www.facebook.com/semblanceboutique

Sew Simple www.facebook.com/sewsimplempls

Local Motion www.facebook.com/mplsboutique

Nani Nalu Beachwear www.facebook.com/naninalu.beachwear

Jennasea Swim www.facebook.com/JennaseaSwim

Cat Inspired www.facebook.com/Cat-Inspired

House of Gina Marie www.facebook.com/houseofginamarie

Tzu Tzu Sport www.facebook.com/TzuTzuSport Black

Bespoke Leather www.blackspokeleather.com

Golden Pearl Vintage www.facebook.com/goldenpearlvintage

The Bowtie Shoppe Thebowtieshoppe.com

Dugo www.facebook.com/dressupgoout

VintagePoint Fargo www.facebook.com/vintagepointfargo

Proper and Prim www.facebook.com/pages/Proper-Prim

Cabi Fashion Stylist www.tracieeckstrom.cabionline.com

JEWELRY

Neal Jewelry www.facebook.com/NEALJewelry

J.Lux Jewelry www.facebook.com/J.LuxJewelry

Flash & Bang www.flashnbang.com/

Taillon Made www.facebook.com/taillonmade

Dead Things By Sarah www.facebook.com/deadthingsbysarah

Bouchard Design Co. www.facebook.com/boucharddesignco

Secret Basement Lab Studio www.facebook.com/secretbasementlabstudio

Aprilierre www.facebook.com/aprilierrejewelry

Owl & Lark www.facebook.com/owlandlarkjewelry

BEAUTY

Haus Salon www.facebook.com/haussalon

Blink for Beauty www.facebook.com/BLINK-FOR-BEAUTY

Complexions on Carter www.facebook.com/ComplexionsOnCarterSkincareBoutique

Julie Swenson Beauty www.facebook.com/Julie-Swenson-Beauty

StormSister Saptique www.facebook.com/stormsisterspatique

Ahnesti Haircare www.facebook.com/AHNESTI

Intelligent Nutrients www.facebook.com/IntelligentNutrients

Hair Police www.facebook.com/hairpoliceMPLS

3Way Beauty www.facebook.com/3waybeauty

Mirabella Studio www.facebook.com/themirabellastudio

Whitney VerMeer - The Aesthetic X www.facebook.com/whitney.vermeer

Makeup by naseem Rafiei www.facebook.com/naseem.rafiei

Pompadour: A Lifestyle Salon www.facebook.com/pompadourmpls

Carve Salon www.facebook.com/carvehairsalon

Hairajuku https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/HDVGZE

Fox Den Salon www.facebook.com/foxdensalon

Midwest Makeup Supply www.facebook.com/MidwestMakeupSupply

Nicole Fae Makeup Artist www.facebook.com/makeupartistnicolefae

The Hive Salon www.facebook.com/thehivesalon

Leila’s Brow Art www.facebook.com/leilasbrowart

CREATIVE SERVICES

Tempo Creative www.tempo-creative.com/

Ignite Models www.ignite-models.com/

Table Fort www.tablefort.net

Arrowplane www.arrowplane.net

VJAA Architects www.facebook.com/VJAArchitects

Camponovo Consulting www.facebook.com/camponovoconsulting

Visions Merging www.facebook.com/VisionsMerging

Mitrebox Framing www.facebook.com/Mitrebox-Framing-Studio

LunaLux www.facebook.com/lunalux

Clockwork Active Media www.facebook.com/clockworkactivemedia

BumbleBee Inc. www.facebook.com/bumblebeeincorporated

BackPocket Strategy www.facebook.com/backpocketstrategy

Bishop/Iverson www.bishopiverson.com

Lola Red PR www.facebook.com/LolaRedPR

PUNY http://punyentertainment.com/

Lee Branding www.Leebranding.com

Clever Kate PR www.facebook.com/cleverkatemsp

Nina Hale www.facebook.com/NinaHaleInc

The Social Lights www.facebook.com/TheSocialLights

Liani Rey Creative www.facebook.com/Liani-Rey-Creative

Tall Grass Digital www.facebook.com/tallgrassdigital

VimLab Productions www.facebook.com/VimLabPR

KNOCK www.facebook.com/KNOCKinc

Snow Kreilich Architects www.facebook.com/Snow-Kreilich-Architects

White Crane Design/Build www.facebook.com/WhiteCraneConstruction

Violet’s Flowers & Events http://www.violetsevents.com/

Vivid Interiors www.facebook.com/vividinterior

Puke Rainbows Creative www.facebook.com/pukerainbowsphoto

Adore Productions Event Design www.facebook.com/adoreproductions

Nicolette Interior Design Www.nicoletteinteriordesign.com

Arquette Modeling Agency www.facebook.com/ArquetteAgency

Luna Vinca Floral www.facebook.com/LunaVinca

PHOTO & VIDEO SERVICES

Autumn Lee Studios www.facebook.com/autumnleestudios

Joe and Jen Photography www.joeandjenphoto.com/

Studio Laguna Photography www.facebook.com/studiolaguna

Fotos for Barcelona / Sarah White Photography www.facebook.com/FotosForBarcelona

B. Fresh Productions www.facebook.com/bfreshproductions

Amber Procaccini Photography www.facebook.com/amberprocacciniphotography

Meredith Westin Photography www.facebook.com/meredithwestinphotography

Rhea Pappas Photography www.facebook.com/RheaPappasPhotography

All Ways Film & Photography www.facebook.com/ALLWAYSFP

Landskov Photography www.facebook.com/landskovsasha

ARTS

Merry Time Arts www.facebook.com/merrytimearts

The Palette and Perl www.facebook.com/PaletteAndPurl

Gamut Gallery www.facebook.com/GamutGallery

McGrill Art Associates www.mcgrillartassociates.com

Twin Cities TOSCA Magazine www.facebook.com/Twin-Cities-TOSCA

Gallery 360 www.facebook.com/Gallery-360

Grand Hand Gallery www.facebook.com/thegrandhand

Sheryl Tuorila Mosaics www.facebook.com/SherylTuorilaMosaics

Leslie Barlow Art www.lesliebarlowartist.com

Kate Iverson Art www.kateiversonart.com

Public Functionary www.publicfunctionary.org

Megan Bell Studio www.facebook.com/MeganBellStudio

Portraits by Amina Harper www.facebook.com/portraitsbyaminaharper

Mercury Mosaics www.facebook.com/MercuryMosaics

Your Art’s Desire Gallery & Framing www.facebook.com/YourArtsDesire

Ligh tGrey Art Lab www.facebook.com/LightGreyArtLab

Goddess of Glass http://goddessofglass.com/

JobyLynn Sassily-James Art www.facebook.com/GypsyWagonDesign

ColorWheel Gallery www.ColorWheelGallery.com

Twin Cities Fancy http://www.ebay.com/usr/twincitiesfancy

Jodi Reeb www.jodireeb.com

Scribblenest https://www.etsy.com/shop/scribblenest

Bruno Press www.facebook.com/BrunoPress

Frank Theater www.facebook.com/FrankTheatreMpls

Rudy Fig Art www.facebook.com/Rudy-Fig

Cadybeth Craft and Gift Shows www.facebook.com/CadybethArtsCraftsShows

Wet Paint Art Supply www.wetpaintart.com

Miss Amy Jo www.missamyjo.com

Suki the Saint www.facebook.com/suki.thesaint

Mackenzie Owens Art www.facebook.com/pages/OG-KNZ

HOME & GARDEN

Retro Wanderlust www.facebook.com/RetroWanderlust

findfurnish www.facebook.com/findfurnish

Mille www.shopmille.com

Harriann Upholstery www.facebook.com/Harriann-Upholstery

Covet Consign & Design www.facebook.com/covetconsign

Organized Period www.facebook.com/OrganizedPeriod

Mother Earth Gardens www.facebook.com/motherearthgarden

GIFTS

I Like You www.facebook.com/ilikeyoumpls

Amano www.weshopamano.com

Bibelot Shops www.bibelotshops.com

Belle Weather www.facebook.com/belleweather

Regla De Oro www.facebook.com/regladeoro

Homemade Gifts & Crafts www.homadegifts.com

Minneapolis Chandlery www.facebook.com/minneapolischandlery

Avalon on Grand www.facebook.com/AvalonOnGrand

MUSIC

Electric Fetus www.facebook.com/ElectricFetusMPLS

Sarah White Music & DJ www.facebook.com/Sarahwhiteofficialmusic

Damaged Goods Booking & Management www.facebook.com/DamagedGoodsBooking

Lee Engele www.leeengele.com

Total Music Systems Inc. www.facebook.com/Total-Music-Systems-Inc

FOOD & DRINK

Totally Baked Donuts www.TotallyBakedDonuts.com

Bogart’s Doughnut Company www.facebook.com/bogartsdoughnutco

Sugar Sugar Candy www.facebook.com/Sugar-Sugar-Candy

Rise Bagel Co. www.facebook.com/RiseBagel

Sift Gluten Free www.facebook.com/SiftGlutenFree

Empire Coffee www.facebook.com/empirempls

Ginkgo Coffeehouse www.facebook.com/Ginkgo-Coffeehouse

Salty Tart www.facebook.com/SaltyTart

Birchwood Cafe www.facebook.com/BirchwoodCafeMpls

Amore Coffee www.facebook.com/Amore-Coffee

Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant www.facebook.com/DillaEthiopianResturantMinnesota

GYST Fermentation Bar www.facebook.com/gystmpls

Golden Fig Fine Foods www.facebook.com/goldenfigfinefoods

Chowgirls Killer Catering www.facebook.com/chowgirls

Canteen 3255 www.facebook.com/canteengirlmpls

The Coffee Shop NE www.facebook.com/theCSne

Sweet Science Ice Cream www.sweetscienceicecream.com

Muddy Paws Cheesecake www.facebook.com/MUDDYPAWSCHEESECAKE

Cafe Southside www.facebook.com/CafeSouthside

Workhorse Coffee Bar www.facebook.com/WORKHORSE.COFFEE.BAR

Black Dog Cafe www.facebook.com/blackdogcafe

Twin Spirits Distillery https://www.facebook.com/twinspiritsdistillery

Chef Shack Ranch www.facebook.com/ChefShackRanch

Hans’ Bakery www.facebook.com/HansBakeryAnoka

Cafe Racer www.facebook.com/caferacermn

Maeve’s Cafe www.facebook.com/Maeves-Cafe

The Finnish Bistro www.facebook.com/thefinnishbistro

Kafe 421 www.facebook.com/Kafe-421

Tiny Diner www.facebook.com/TinyDiner

Barbette www.facebook.com/BarbetteMpls

Red Stag Supper Club www.facebook.com/RedStagSupperClub

Bryant Lake Bowl www.facebook.com/BryantLkBowl

The Third Bird www.facebook.com/thethirdbirdmpls

HEALTH + WELLNESS

Healing Elements www.facebook.com/healingelementswellness

Healing InSight Acupuncture www.facebook.com/Healing-InSight-acupuncture-herbs-food-therapy

Moe Bodyworks www.facebook.com/MoeBodyworks

Uptown Bell Fitness www.bellfitnesslife.com

Uptown Dermatology www.uptowndermatology.com

Bliss Yoga Studio www.facebook.com/Bliss-Yoga-Wellness

Barre Bliss Studio www.facebook.com/barrebliss

Mama Gracie’s Pregnancy Shop and Spa www.facebook.com/mamagracies

Panacea Biomed www.aliciakali.com

Kristen Lund Therapist www.kristenlund.com

Deborah Ramos Massage Therapy www.facebook.com/Yaxche13

Fusion Life Spa www.facebook.com/Fusion-LifeSpa

KIDS Pacifier www.facebook.com/pacifierkids

Teeny Bee Boutique www.facebook.com/TeenyBeeBoutique

Created to Grow createdtogrow.com

OTHER

Cherry Cycles www.facebook.com/cherrycycles

Mitrebox Framing www.facebook.com/Mitrebox-Framing-

Studio The Smitten Kitten www.facebook.com/smittenkitten

Red Seat Hiring www.facebook.com/redseathiring

Sarah Henry Suemnig Fundraising Consultant http://sarah.suemnig.com/

Two Bettys Cleaning Service www.facebook.com/twobettys

Touching Lives Adult Day Services www.touchinglivesmn.com

Talon Performance Group www.facebook.com/TalonPerformanceGroup

Minnesota Women’s Press www.facebook.com/mnwomenspress

Prosperwell Financial www.facebook.com/prosperwellfinancial

Metamorphosis www.facebook.com/morphmpls