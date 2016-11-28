Minneapolis-St. Paul has hundreds of local women-owned businesses. Here's a list.
Last Tuesday afternoon, Kate Iverson tried doing a little crowdsourcing.
Iverson was looking to reach potential sponsors for an upcoming exhibit at Public Functionary, the art gallery she co-directs in northeast Minneapolis, maybe find a couple extra vendors for a holiday market she's hosting there.
Iverson put out a call to her Facebook friends, writing simply, "Local women-owned business roll call." She didn't even say why she wanted the recommendations. She didn't need to.
"I was expecting to just get a handful of responses, maybe a few ideas to add to my list," Iverson says now. "But it really snowballed! In a good way, of course."
Within 24 hours, Iverson had a gigantic list, with hundreds of businesses owned outright or co-owned by Twin Cities businesswomen. The roster spans industries, from public relations to restaurants to architecture.
It was a lot more than Iverson needed, but maybe just the kind of cathartic contribution some of her friends wanted. Iverson had put out the call less than two weeks after the election, when the dream of a qualified woman winning the presidency was deferred once more.
Iverson's list is a reminder that women are capable of being in charge -- and that in many, many instances, they already are.
"The political and social climate is pretty intense right now," Iverson says. "I think that was a driver for so many people contributing to this list and wanting to raise up their friends and local businesses."
Though by no means comprehensive, Iverson decided she ought to do something with the list, try to get it into the hands of the broader public. To that end, she's shared her results with Pollen and Springboard for the Arts, and City Pages. Iverson figures the more places the list winds up, the more useful it might become.
And the more complete: She knows there are plenty of female-led businesses that she's not aware of.
Feel free to leave any others in the comments section.
FASHION
Showroom www.facebook.com/ShowroomMPLS
Kindred Folk www.facebook.com/kindredfolkmpls
Shop Digs www.shopdigs.com
Gumball Boutique www.facebook.com/gumballboutique
Samantha Rei Fashion www.samantharei.com
Lula Vintage Wear www.facebook.com/Lula-Vintage-Wear
Parc Boutique www.facebook.com/parcshop
Primp www.primpyourself.com
June ReSale www.facebook.com/JuneResale
Shop Mille www.shopmille.com
Evereve www.facebook.com/evereveofficial
Repair Lair www.facebook.com/therepairlair
Sisterhood Boutique www.facebook.com/SisterhoodBoutique
Lula Vintage Wear www.facebook.com/Lula-Vintage-Wear
Feeperella www.facebook.com/feeperelladotcom
Scrappy Products www.facebook.com/scrappyproducts
Urban Junket Bags www.facebook.com/UrbanJunketBags
Urban Undercover www.facebook.com/IamUrbanUndercover
Wool and Whiskey www.facebook.com/woolandwhiskey
Scarborough Fair Boutique www.facebook.com/ScarboroughFairShop
Rewind Minneapolis www.facebook.com/rewindminneapolis
Poppy Fun Fashion www.facebook.com/poppyfunfashion
Seams Notty Studio www.facebook.com/SeamsKnotty
Semblance Boutique www.facebook.com/semblanceboutique
Sew Simple www.facebook.com/sewsimplempls
Local Motion www.facebook.com/mplsboutique
Nani Nalu Beachwear www.facebook.com/naninalu.beachwear
Jennasea Swim www.facebook.com/JennaseaSwim
Cat Inspired www.facebook.com/Cat-Inspired
House of Gina Marie www.facebook.com/houseofginamarie
Tzu Tzu Sport www.facebook.com/TzuTzuSport Black
Bespoke Leather www.blackspokeleather.com
Golden Pearl Vintage www.facebook.com/goldenpearlvintage
The Bowtie Shoppe Thebowtieshoppe.com
Dugo www.facebook.com/dressupgoout
VintagePoint Fargo www.facebook.com/vintagepointfargo
Proper and Prim www.facebook.com/pages/Proper-Prim
Cabi Fashion Stylist www.tracieeckstrom.cabionline.com
JEWELRY
Neal Jewelry www.facebook.com/NEALJewelry
J.Lux Jewelry www.facebook.com/J.LuxJewelry
Flash & Bang www.flashnbang.com/
Taillon Made www.facebook.com/taillonmade
Dead Things By Sarah www.facebook.com/deadthingsbysarah
Bouchard Design Co. www.facebook.com/boucharddesignco
Secret Basement Lab Studio www.facebook.com/secretbasementlabstudio
Aprilierre www.facebook.com/aprilierrejewelry
Owl & Lark www.facebook.com/owlandlarkjewelry
BEAUTY
Haus Salon www.facebook.com/haussalon
Blink for Beauty www.facebook.com/BLINK-FOR-BEAUTY
Complexions on Carter www.facebook.com/ComplexionsOnCarterSkincareBoutique
Julie Swenson Beauty www.facebook.com/Julie-Swenson-Beauty
StormSister Saptique www.facebook.com/stormsisterspatique
Ahnesti Haircare www.facebook.com/AHNESTI
Intelligent Nutrients www.facebook.com/IntelligentNutrients
Hair Police www.facebook.com/hairpoliceMPLS
3Way Beauty www.facebook.com/3waybeauty
Mirabella Studio www.facebook.com/themirabellastudio
Whitney VerMeer - The Aesthetic X www.facebook.com/whitney.vermeer
Makeup by naseem Rafiei www.facebook.com/naseem.rafiei
Pompadour: A Lifestyle Salon www.facebook.com/pompadourmpls
Carve Salon www.facebook.com/carvehairsalon
Hairajuku https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/HDVGZE
Fox Den Salon www.facebook.com/foxdensalon
Midwest Makeup Supply www.facebook.com/MidwestMakeupSupply
Nicole Fae Makeup Artist www.facebook.com/makeupartistnicolefae
The Hive Salon www.facebook.com/thehivesalon
Leila’s Brow Art www.facebook.com/leilasbrowart
CREATIVE SERVICES
Tempo Creative www.tempo-creative.com/
Ignite Models www.ignite-models.com/
Table Fort www.tablefort.net
Arrowplane www.arrowplane.net
VJAA Architects www.facebook.com/VJAArchitects
Camponovo Consulting www.facebook.com/camponovoconsulting
Visions Merging www.facebook.com/VisionsMerging
Mitrebox Framing www.facebook.com/Mitrebox-Framing-Studio
LunaLux www.facebook.com/lunalux
Clockwork Active Media www.facebook.com/clockworkactivemedia
BumbleBee Inc. www.facebook.com/bumblebeeincorporated
BackPocket Strategy www.facebook.com/backpocketstrategy
Bishop/Iverson www.bishopiverson.com
Lola Red PR www.facebook.com/LolaRedPR
PUNY http://punyentertainment.com/
Lee Branding www.Leebranding.com
Clever Kate PR www.facebook.com/cleverkatemsp
Nina Hale www.facebook.com/NinaHaleInc
The Social Lights www.facebook.com/TheSocialLights
Liani Rey Creative www.facebook.com/Liani-Rey-Creative
Tall Grass Digital www.facebook.com/tallgrassdigital
VimLab Productions www.facebook.com/VimLabPR
KNOCK www.facebook.com/KNOCKinc
Snow Kreilich Architects www.facebook.com/Snow-Kreilich-Architects
White Crane Design/Build www.facebook.com/WhiteCraneConstruction
Violet’s Flowers & Events http://www.violetsevents.com/
Vivid Interiors www.facebook.com/vividinterior
Puke Rainbows Creative www.facebook.com/pukerainbowsphoto
Adore Productions Event Design www.facebook.com/adoreproductions
Nicolette Interior Design Www.nicoletteinteriordesign.com
Arquette Modeling Agency www.facebook.com/ArquetteAgency
Luna Vinca Floral www.facebook.com/LunaVinca
PHOTO & VIDEO SERVICES
Autumn Lee Studios www.facebook.com/autumnleestudios
Joe and Jen Photography www.joeandjenphoto.com/
Studio Laguna Photography www.facebook.com/studiolaguna
Fotos for Barcelona / Sarah White Photography www.facebook.com/FotosForBarcelona
B. Fresh Productions www.facebook.com/bfreshproductions
Amber Procaccini Photography www.facebook.com/amberprocacciniphotography
Meredith Westin Photography www.facebook.com/meredithwestinphotography
Rhea Pappas Photography www.facebook.com/RheaPappasPhotography
All Ways Film & Photography www.facebook.com/ALLWAYSFP
Landskov Photography www.facebook.com/landskovsasha
ARTS
Merry Time Arts www.facebook.com/merrytimearts
The Palette and Perl www.facebook.com/PaletteAndPurl
Gamut Gallery www.facebook.com/GamutGallery
McGrill Art Associates www.mcgrillartassociates.com
Twin Cities TOSCA Magazine www.facebook.com/Twin-Cities-TOSCA
Gallery 360 www.facebook.com/Gallery-360
Grand Hand Gallery www.facebook.com/thegrandhand
Sheryl Tuorila Mosaics www.facebook.com/SherylTuorilaMosaics
Leslie Barlow Art www.lesliebarlowartist.com
Kate Iverson Art www.kateiversonart.com
Public Functionary www.publicfunctionary.org
Megan Bell Studio www.facebook.com/MeganBellStudio
Portraits by Amina Harper www.facebook.com/portraitsbyaminaharper
Mercury Mosaics www.facebook.com/MercuryMosaics
Your Art’s Desire Gallery & Framing www.facebook.com/YourArtsDesire
Ligh tGrey Art Lab www.facebook.com/LightGreyArtLab
Goddess of Glass http://goddessofglass.com/
JobyLynn Sassily-James Art www.facebook.com/GypsyWagonDesign
ColorWheel Gallery www.ColorWheelGallery.com
Twin Cities Fancy http://www.ebay.com/usr/twincitiesfancy
Jodi Reeb www.jodireeb.com
Scribblenest https://www.etsy.com/shop/scribblenest
Bruno Press www.facebook.com/BrunoPress
Frank Theater www.facebook.com/FrankTheatreMpls
Rudy Fig Art www.facebook.com/Rudy-Fig
Cadybeth Craft and Gift Shows www.facebook.com/CadybethArtsCraftsShows
Wet Paint Art Supply www.wetpaintart.com
Miss Amy Jo www.missamyjo.com
Suki the Saint www.facebook.com/suki.thesaint
Mackenzie Owens Art www.facebook.com/pages/OG-KNZ
HOME & GARDEN
Retro Wanderlust www.facebook.com/RetroWanderlust
findfurnish www.facebook.com/findfurnish
Mille www.shopmille.com
Harriann Upholstery www.facebook.com/Harriann-Upholstery
Covet Consign & Design www.facebook.com/covetconsign
Organized Period www.facebook.com/OrganizedPeriod
Mother Earth Gardens www.facebook.com/motherearthgarden
GIFTS
I Like You www.facebook.com/ilikeyoumpls
Amano www.weshopamano.com
Bibelot Shops www.bibelotshops.com
Belle Weather www.facebook.com/belleweather
Regla De Oro www.facebook.com/regladeoro
Homemade Gifts & Crafts www.homadegifts.com
Minneapolis Chandlery www.facebook.com/minneapolischandlery
Avalon on Grand www.facebook.com/AvalonOnGrand
MUSIC
Electric Fetus www.facebook.com/ElectricFetusMPLS
Sarah White Music & DJ www.facebook.com/Sarahwhiteofficialmusic
Damaged Goods Booking & Management www.facebook.com/DamagedGoodsBooking
Lee Engele www.leeengele.com
Total Music Systems Inc. www.facebook.com/Total-Music-Systems-Inc
FOOD & DRINK
Totally Baked Donuts www.TotallyBakedDonuts.com
Bogart’s Doughnut Company www.facebook.com/bogartsdoughnutco
Sugar Sugar Candy www.facebook.com/Sugar-Sugar-Candy
Rise Bagel Co. www.facebook.com/RiseBagel
Sift Gluten Free www.facebook.com/SiftGlutenFree
Empire Coffee www.facebook.com/empirempls
Ginkgo Coffeehouse www.facebook.com/Ginkgo-Coffeehouse
Salty Tart www.facebook.com/SaltyTart
Birchwood Cafe www.facebook.com/BirchwoodCafeMpls
Amore Coffee www.facebook.com/Amore-Coffee
Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant www.facebook.com/DillaEthiopianResturantMinnesota
GYST Fermentation Bar www.facebook.com/gystmpls
Golden Fig Fine Foods www.facebook.com/goldenfigfinefoods
Chowgirls Killer Catering www.facebook.com/chowgirls
Canteen 3255 www.facebook.com/canteengirlmpls
The Coffee Shop NE www.facebook.com/theCSne
Sweet Science Ice Cream www.sweetscienceicecream.com
Muddy Paws Cheesecake www.facebook.com/MUDDYPAWSCHEESECAKE
Cafe Southside www.facebook.com/CafeSouthside
Workhorse Coffee Bar www.facebook.com/WORKHORSE.COFFEE.BAR
Black Dog Cafe www.facebook.com/blackdogcafe
Twin Spirits Distillery https://www.facebook.com/twinspiritsdistillery
Chef Shack Ranch www.facebook.com/ChefShackRanch
Hans’ Bakery www.facebook.com/HansBakeryAnoka
Cafe Racer www.facebook.com/caferacermn
Maeve’s Cafe www.facebook.com/Maeves-Cafe
The Finnish Bistro www.facebook.com/thefinnishbistro
Kafe 421 www.facebook.com/Kafe-421
Tiny Diner www.facebook.com/TinyDiner
Barbette www.facebook.com/BarbetteMpls
Red Stag Supper Club www.facebook.com/RedStagSupperClub
Bryant Lake Bowl www.facebook.com/BryantLkBowl
The Third Bird www.facebook.com/thethirdbirdmpls
HEALTH + WELLNESS
Healing Elements www.facebook.com/healingelementswellness
Healing InSight Acupuncture www.facebook.com/Healing-InSight-acupuncture-herbs-food-therapy
Moe Bodyworks www.facebook.com/MoeBodyworks
Uptown Bell Fitness www.bellfitnesslife.com
Uptown Dermatology www.uptowndermatology.com
Bliss Yoga Studio www.facebook.com/Bliss-Yoga-Wellness
Barre Bliss Studio www.facebook.com/barrebliss
Mama Gracie’s Pregnancy Shop and Spa www.facebook.com/mamagracies
Panacea Biomed www.aliciakali.com
Kristen Lund Therapist www.kristenlund.com
Deborah Ramos Massage Therapy www.facebook.com/Yaxche13
Fusion Life Spa www.facebook.com/Fusion-LifeSpa
KIDS Pacifier www.facebook.com/pacifierkids
Teeny Bee Boutique www.facebook.com/TeenyBeeBoutique
Created to Grow createdtogrow.com
OTHER
Cherry Cycles www.facebook.com/cherrycycles
Mitrebox Framing www.facebook.com/Mitrebox-Framing-
Studio The Smitten Kitten www.facebook.com/smittenkitten
Red Seat Hiring www.facebook.com/redseathiring
Sarah Henry Suemnig Fundraising Consultant http://sarah.suemnig.com/
Two Bettys Cleaning Service www.facebook.com/twobettys
Touching Lives Adult Day Services www.touchinglivesmn.com
Talon Performance Group www.facebook.com/TalonPerformanceGroup
Minnesota Women’s Press www.facebook.com/mnwomenspress
Prosperwell Financial www.facebook.com/prosperwellfinancial
Metamorphosis www.facebook.com/morphmpls
