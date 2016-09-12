Minneapolis robbery suspect had meth, marijuana, and this tiny little handgun

That, or the local police have hired a giant, whose plate-sized hands dwarf any normal human object placed on them.

The Minneapolis cops posted the above image over the weekend, explaining that the handgun seen was in posession of a suspected robber. The bust was made after police in the 3rd Precinct, on the city's south side, pulled over a vehicle that was thought to be connected to the robbery.

Presumably this person arrested was an adult, and a human, and not, say, the newest member in a gang of squirrels.

Police didn't indicate if the gun itself was brandished as a weapon during the robbery in question. According to the Facebook post, the suspect already had a pair of outstanding warrants for other crimes.

He or she was also still holding the cash scored during the alleged robbery, as well as a weed pipe, a small amount of marijuana, and a compartively larger amount of methamphetamine. Add in a pocket-sized digital scale and a couple phones, and you've got the makings of a drug dealer/street criminal.

Just, with the kind of gun you'd give to one of Santa's elves who was trading in the Christmas presents gig for a life of adorable little armed robberies.

This appears to be a what's called a 22-caliber "mini revolver," which, according to this gun talk forum, can hold up to five bullets -- about four more than it looks like.

Allow us to formally recognize a fine social media contribution from one Megan Goodmunson, who observed: "I bet 'why is it so tiny' is a question the suspect has heard more than once."

Man. Tough break. One day you're out runnin' the streets, and the next, some random woman's cracking wise about the size of your... weapon.