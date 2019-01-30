Think of powerlifting as a slightly more accessible version of Olympic weightlifting. Each competitor trains for weeks in advance of a competition to perform in three events: the squat, the bench press, and the dead lift. The goal is, naturally, to lift as much weight as you possibly can.

Cooper loved it. She loved training to beat her personal bests, and the transformative power of her body as she pushed it further and further. It felt good, she says, to know what she’s capable of.

But she hit a huge wall when she tried to join USA Powerlifting, one of the leading powerlifting organizations in the nation. After exchanging emails with the chair of USA Powerlifting’s Therapeutic Use Exemption committee back in December, she was told flat out that she couldn’t compete because she was trans.

“Male-to-female transgenders,” the email said, are not allowed to “compete as females” because it’s supposedly a “direct competitive advantage.”

To Cooper, being excluded – to say nothing of seeing a demeaning term like “transgenders” used so casually -- wasn’t just a punch in the stomach. It was baffling. The International Powerlifting Federation, which includes USA Powerlifting, adopted the International Olympic Committee’s rules regarding trans athletes last fall. Basically, trans women can compete as long as they undergo hormone therapy.

Cooper says she followed the committee’s rules. She’s declared her gender for sporting purposes. She submitted five test results from 2016 to the present day, all of them showing her testosterone levels are well under the guidelines for competition. There’s nothing in USA Powerlifting’s bylaws that says she can’t compete -- except an email from its leadership.

“It kind of takes you aback -- it takes your breath away,” she says.

Two weeks ago, she watched as her friends and peers competed in the State Bench Press Championship in Maplewood, “unimpeded.” They celebrated together. They bonded at the barbell. She was forced to stay in the stands.

A Minneapolis powerlifting team is taking a stand for trans athletes. Martin Rittenberry

Cooper’s not the only one who thinks it’s unfair. Team Green, a team of powerlifters who train at The Movement Minneapolis, issued a statement to USA Powerlifting on Monday “demand[ing]” that trans women be allowed to compete under the same guidelines as its parent organization. USA Powerlifting has two-and-a-half weeks to comply, the statement said, or Team Green’s “participation” in meets would be affected. The Movement owner David Dellanave says he’d prefer to keep open-ended exactly what that will mean.

“We have all sorts of different kinds of people in our gym,” he says. He’d love for each and every one of them to be able to try powerlifting without fear of breaking rules or outing themselves. He says the team agrees -- it was their idea in the first place.

“If any person is willing to put their body through that kind of training, they should be allowed to compete,” Team Green lifter Jennifer Waters says.

So far, nobody on the team has received a response from USA (no one from the organization responded to our interview requests). But Dellanave is hopeful the organization will listen. Team Green is one of powerlifting’s biggest footholds in the state, and it’s a relatively simple policy change: Just follow the guidelines of your parent organization. Let people like Cooper compete.

As for Cooper, she’s not giving up on powerlifting. Last week, she competed in the USPA Minnesota (another powerlifting federation) state championship in Mankato. She won. It’s a victory that she called “bittersweet” in an Instagram post. But she’s determined to prove that trans athletes are not something to be “feared,” but “celebrated fiercely.”

“I belong in this sport, and I’m here to stay,” she says. “Unfortunately, not everyone realizes that.”